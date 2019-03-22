Corrections
Female self-defense class scheduled for March 30-31
A self-defense class geared toward women is slated for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 30 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 31 at Premier Bone and Joint, 1909 Vista Drive.
Call the University of Wyoming Police Department or Birdie at Premier to reserve a spot by today. The class is free.
For more information, call UWPD at 766-5179 or Premier Bone and Joint at 721-8024.
Wyoming FBLA needs judges for state competition
The Wyoming Future Business Leaders of America is holding its annual state competition at the University of Wyoming College of Business on today. I’m reaching out on behalf of their judge coordinator, Joyce Smock. We know The Alliance is filled with members who are experts in their fields and have a great knowledge base and qualifications to judge the FBLA’s state competition. From marketing to business plans to accounting, there’s several opportunities to see what Wyoming’s future business leaders are up to! If you are interested in helping out the organization, please follow this link: https://trileadership.wufoo.com/forms/wyoming-fbla-state-conference-judges-form/
Through the form, you can tell them what categories you would be interested in judging.
Lenten Prayer and Meal at St. Paul’s Newman Center
Are you searching for a way to grow spiritually or simply looking for a good meal with a community? Continuing Fridays during the six weeks of Lent, you are invited to St. Paul’s Newman Center to share a simple meal at 5:30 p.m. followed by praying the Stations of the Cross devotion at 6 p.m. All are welcome.
Spring Bazaar set for Saturday
The Albany County 4-H Spring Bazaar is from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Vendor tables are still available. Contact Mary Louise at mwood8@uwyo.edu or 721-2571 to request space. Funds raised go to help area youth with projects and trips with 4-H.
