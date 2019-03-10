Corrections
Downtown Clinic director to speak on health care today
Peter Gosar, director of the Downtown Clinic, will speak at the Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship of Laramie at 10 a.m. today. His talk, “Community Care,” will cover the importance of providing health care to the under-served as necessary to not only the individual being assisted, but to the community as a whole. Coffee and conversation will follow the talk. UU of Laramie is located at 1402 Gibbon St. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Concert to feature horn, tuba and piano
The University of Wyoming Department of Music Faculty Recital Series presents “Music for Horn, Tuba, and Piano,” at 3 p.m. today in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free and the public is cordially invited.
Featured are musicians are UW Music faculty members Crystal Guy Sieger, horn, and Xin Chang, piano, and guest Charles Guy, tuba. The concert will include Plog’s “Dialogue for Horn, Tuba, and Piano,” Stevens’ “Sonata for Horn and Piano,” Francaix’ “Canon in Octave for Horn and Piano,” Frackenpohl’s “Duo Tango for Horn and Tuba,” and Wilder’s “Suite No. 1 for Horn, Tuba, and Piano.”
Works of Wyoming Artists Gallery and Gifts accepting membership applications
Works of Wyoming has openings for Wyoming artists to apply for membership.
The group is looking to expand its gift and art selection of Wyoming art. Members are looking for the feel of Wyoming in various medias, particularly 3-D and high-quality gifts to complement the existing inventory lines.
The deadline is today. Notification of acceptance is Saturday.
Go to https://goo.gl/forms/2ZOwRBUE5cQSYPZr1 to access the application and email to wow@uwyo.edu. Call 460-3304 for more information.
Leadership Laramie seeking artists
Leadership Laramie is holding a call to hire an artist/artist team to create a public art piece on the Moose Lodge wall, 409 S. Third St.
The south wall facing Custer Street. The mural should reflect the mission of the Moose Lodge: A burden heavy to one is borne lightly by many. The budget is up to $10,007 for supplies and artist stipend. Wyoming and Colorado artists (preference to Wyoming). A $150 artist stipend is available for semi-finalists in the RFP round.
A site visit for artists interested in submitting their RFQs is scheduled for 4-5 p.m. Tuesday at the Moose Lodge. RFQ deadline is 5 p.m. Monday. Go to www.laramie.org/leadershiplaramie or email leadershiplaramiewy@gmail.com for more information.
Tourism Board to meet Monday
The monthly Albany County Tourism Board meeting will be at 4 p.m. Monday in the offices, 210 Custer St. The public is welcome. Questions can be directed to staff at 745-4195.
Tax help available at Eppson
Tax-Aide volunteers will prepare and e-file tax returns for free. Volunteers are available from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesday through April 15 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Call 745-5116 to make an appointment with a Tax-Aide counselor.
Local Dems to meet Monday
Join the Albany County Democrats at 6 p.m. Monday at Laramie Fire Station No. 1, 1558 N. 23rd St., as they vote in new members of the Executive Committee. All elected Precinct People will vote on the new leadership and the group will be hearing from nominees interested in each position. Email Albany County Dem Secretary Lindsay N. Stoffers at albanycounty@wyodems.org for more information.
Nutrition classes, breastfeeding events planned for March
Cent$ible Nutrition classes for WIC clients are at 4 p.m. Tuesday and noon March 20 at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. 2nd St. Call 721-2535 for more information. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
A free breastfeeding class open to all pregnant women is at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Albany County WIC Clinic. Call 721-2535 for more information. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
A free community breastfeeding café is from 10:30 a.m.-noon March 19 at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. Attendees can drop in at any point, and the café is open to all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. This is an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present. Breastfeeding milestone bracelets and beads will be available for pick up. Drinks and snacks are provided, and young children welcome. The café is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Call Jasmine Puskarcik at 721-2535 for more information.
A Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition meeting is at 12:15-1 p.m. Monday at Albany County Public Health and WIC, 609 S. 2nd Street. The meeting is open to all in the Laramie community who are interested in supporting and promoting breastfeeding.
UW Trustees plan special meeting for Monday
A special meeting of the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday via teleconference.
The meeting will be an executive session to discuss personnel. It will originate from the First Interstate Bank Conference Room of the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center.
Board to meet Monday
The Albany County Historic Preservation Board meeting is at 6 p.m. Monday in Room 105 of the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave. Email Blair Bales at j.blair.bales@gmail.com or find the board on Facebook for more information.
Laramie Foster Closet organizing coat drive
The Laramie Foster Closet is in need of items for foster families. Help children stay warm this winter by participating in a coat drive. Donate your new or gently used coats, clothes, shoes/boots and pajamas Tuesday-Thursday at the UW Lab School and UW Early Care and Education Center. Snow pants, snow suits, new packets of socks/underwear and 5T diapers are also being collected. Items are accepted in any size preemie through XXL.
Email sketuri@uwyo.edu for more information.
Commission planning meeting, meet and greet
The Albany County Commission has the following events planned:
n 9:30 a.m. Tuesday: Department Head Quarterly Reports in Room 105 of the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave.
n Noon-1:30 p.m. Thursday: no-host meet and greet with Board of County Commissioners at Perkins Restaurant
ACGS to meet Tuesday
Often, it is not clear how our ancestors who homesteaded actually received their land.
“Homesteading: Beyond the Romance” is the topic at the January meeting of the Albany County Genealogical Society, set for 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Relief Society Room of the LDS Church, 3311 Hayford Ave.
Presented by Robert Zemanek, ACGS President, this program will guide you to where and how to find those answers. He will focus on what and why homesteaders were required to do by the government. Major land laws will be covered, with the Homestead Act in more detail. Many different descriptions are found in the government records, and it makes one wonder exactly who was sitting on the bench outside the land office waiting to “help” our ancestor. ACGS meetings are free to the public.
For more information contact Katie Morgan, pksmorgan@msn.com or 307-399-3881.
LPCC board meeting set for Wednesday
The Laramie Plains Civic Center Joint Powers Board will be having its monthly meeting at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in Room 208 of the Civic Center, 710 Garfield St.
Planning and zoning to meet Wednesday
The regular Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Commissioners Room of the Albany County Courthouse.
The agenda can be found online at www.co.albany.wy.us.
Relative Theatrics planning reading
With partial funding by Wyoming Humanities, the Wyoming Institute for Humanities Research and the UW Department of Modern & Classical Languages, Relative Theatrics presents a free reading of “AN Iliad” by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare. The reading features Anne Mason and is part of Read, Rant, Relate: Igniting Conversation through Theatre. A post-reading discussion will be led by Laura DeLozier.
“An Iliad” is a modern-day retelling of Homer’s classic. Poetry and humor, the ancient tale of the Trojan War and the modern world collide in this captivating theatrical experience.
Read, Rant, Relate is a free play-reading program funded in part by the Wyoming Humanities. Experience a new piece of contemporary dramatic literature every few months with Relative Theatrics. Participants will engage directly with modern plays by listening to actor led readings of the texts, then joining discussions breaking down the thematic elements of the works and their relevance to today’s society.
The reading is at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Phoenix Ballroom of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St.
Admission is free and refreshments will be provided.
Email Anne Mason at relativetheatrics@gmail.com or go to www.relativetheatrics.com.
Book group meeting set for Thursday
The Second Story Book Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. March 14 at the Second Story Bookstore, 105 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss “Garden Spells” by Sarah Addison Allen.
“Garden Spells” tells the story of the women of the Waverley family — heirs to an unusual legacy, one that grows in a fenced plot behind their Queen Anne home in Bascom, North Carolina.
The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for April is “11-22-63” by Steven King. All are welcome to attend.
Former Jackson Hole Mountain Resort president to speak
Jerry Blann, former president and CEO of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, will discuss the future of the ski industry at 7 p.m. Thursday at the University of Wyoming.
His presentation is part of the UW Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources’ Distinguished Speaker Series. His free public talk is in Room 123 of the College of Business Building. A reception for Blann will precede his presentation in the building’s atrium, with doors opening at 6:15 p.m.
For more information, visit www.uwyo.edu/haub/events, or call Amanda Korpitz at (307) 766-6979 or email akorpitz@uwyo.edu.
The Genevans to perform concert
The Genevans, with conductor David Kenneth Smith, will present a spring concert at 7 p.m. Thursday at First Christian Church, 2130 Garfield St. Call 399-7587, go to www.geneva.edu/genevans_tour or find The Genevans on Facebook for more information.
ACPL board to meet Thursday
The public is invited to attend the monthly Albany County Public Library Board Meeting at 6:30 pm. Thursday in the ACPL Meeting Room, 310 S. Eighth St. There is a period for public comment at the beginning of the meeting. Topics on the agenda include the FY20 budget priorities and the Employee Handbook. For more information, call 307-721-2580 or email info@acplwy.org.
Traffic commission to meet Thursday
The Traffic Commission will host a regular meeting at 7 a.m. Thursday in the City Council Chambers of City Hall, 406 Ivinson Ave. The next meeting is April 11.
This facility is wheelchair accessible and accessible parking spaces are available. Requests for accommodations or interpretive services must be made 24 hours prior to this meeting. Please contact Cindy Williams at 721-5230 for further information.
Monolith Ranch Advisory Committee set to meet Thursday
The Monolith Ranch Advisory Committee will host a regular meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Note: This Monolith Ranch site visit will be considered a Regular Quarterly Meeting. It is open to the public as are all quarterly meetings. All interested parties should contact Cindy Williams, Public Works Administrative Assistant, at 307-721-5230 for more details prior to Tuesday.
CattleWomen meeting slated for Friday
The Albany County CattleWomen will have their monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St. A chicken fried steak dinner with mashed potatoes will be served for $10. If you are a woman interested in the beef industry and the promotion of beef, please come join us. Our group organizes the ranch cookouts, the annual ranch tour, the Ag Expo for third grade students and other activities promoting beef. Scholarships are also provided by our organization. Please call Betty Wortman at 307-721-5031 for more information.
Lenten Prayer and Meal at St. Paul’s Newman Center
Are you searching for a way to grow spiritually or simply looking for a good meal with a community? Continuing Fridays during the six weeks of Lent, you are invited to St. Paul’s Newman Center to share a simple meal at 5:30 p.m. followed by praying the Stations of the Cross devotion at 6 p.m. All are welcome.
Universe No. 122 Beyond Mars Tour to stop at Buckhorn Bar
Universe No. 122, a Central Massachusetts indie/alt rock project, will be performing at 7 p.m. Friday at the Buckhorn Bar with support from Old School Hype and Silence in December.
Universe No. 122 is the quintessential DIY project — all music is written, mixed, and performed by Paul LaPointe. The result is an amalgam of musical styles and influences swirled into a singular, expressive storyline. Comparisons have been drawn to artists such as Pink Floyd, David Bowie, and Coheed And Cambria.
Universe No. 122 will be showcasing songs from “Beyond Mars,” its debut album. “Beyond Mars” is a concept album that follows the story of a young man’s journey into space in an attempt to outrun a broken heart and leave behind his past in search of something more meaningful.
Soroptimist International of Laramie Community Service Grants available
Soroptimist International of Laramie is accepting applications for Community Service Grants. The second round of applications are being accepted now. The deadline is Friday. Applications are available at www.soroptimistoflaramie.org. Applications will be reviewed in April and notices sent out promptly, according to a news release.
The Laramie club’s main fundraiser is Laramie Laughs for a Cause, scheduled for February 22 at the Gryphon Theatre. Recent local recipients include Big Brothers Big Sisters, CLIMB Wyoming, Developmental Preschool, Distinguished Young Women, Downtown Clinic, Eppson Center, Family Promise, interfaith-Good Samaritan, Kiwanis, Laramie Reproductive Clinic, SAFE Project. Tickets are available online at www.soroptimistoflaramie.org.
Email silaramie@soroptimist.net for more information.
Art design contest now open
The Higher Ground Fair Art Design Contest is now open to artists of all ages and skill levels in the Rocky Mountain Region. A $500 cash prize will be awarded to the winning art design that follows this year’s theme: Rocky Mountain Living. The winning design will be used for the official Higher Ground Fair 2019 poster as well as in the Higher Ground Fair marketing and promotional materials distributed throughout the Rocky Mountain Region. The deadline for submissions is Friday. The Contest Guidelines and Submission Form are available on our website at www.highergroundfair.org/contests. For more information email us at info@highergroundfair.org.
Fundraiser to benefit Interfaith
Interfaith-Good Samaritan is pleased to announce the first event fundraiser called “The GOOD in All of Us,” set for Friday at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 University Ave. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for heavy hors d’oeuvres catered by Altitude Chophouse & Brewery and an open bar with beer, wine and soft drinks will be available. At 6:15 p.m., enjoy music by Laramie’s own Nicole Lamartine and Jeff Selden, performing an eclectic range of music for voice and guitar. Silent and live auctions will tempt attendees with experiences, one-of-a-kind items and artwork.
Tickets are available now at www.eventbee.com/v/musicforgood. Individual tickets are $50 and tables are available.
Interfaith-Good Samaritan cooperates with other nonprofit organizations, governmental agencies and faith communities to provide assistance to women, men and children in emergency situations when no other help is available. Interfaith offers a food pantry open 41 hours per week and provides emergency assistance with rent, utilities or medical needs. Services are provided without regard to any religious affiliation. Interfaith-Good Samaritan serves families and individuals in Albany County, which has the highest poverty rate in the state of Wyoming.
For more information about Interfaith or “The GOOD in All of Us,” call Interfaith Executive Director Mike Vercauteren at 742-4240, ext. 2.
American Legion turns 100
An American Legion 100th birthday celebration is at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The party will feature an annual corned beef, cabbage and Reuben dinner. Admission is free to members and their guests.
Food drives planned
Leadership Laramie will conduct and host two food drives on behalf of Interfaith-Good Samaritan from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. March 17 at Ridley’s Family Market.
Leadership Laramie needs:
n Anything with meat (tuna, spam, stew, chili, ravioli, etc.)
n Canned tomatoes (diced or sauce for pasta)
n Canned fruit
n Canned soup
n Canned beans
n Peanut butter
n Rice, pasta, cereal, or oatmeal
n Powdered or shelf-stable milk
n Diapers
Call 742-4240 or email director@laramieinterfaith.org for more information.
C.J. Box to visit Laramie
The University of Wyoming’s American Heritage Center will host noted Wyoming author C.J. Box for his latest novel, “Wolf Pack,” from noon-2 p.m. March 20.
The author will be in the AHC’s Stock Growers Room as he debuts the latest novel in the Joe Pickett series. There will be a talk and book signing, with copies of the novel sold at the site by the University Store.
Parking at the AHC is free for those who register at the front desk. The event is free to the public. No audio or video recordings or flash photography will be permitted during the event.
Contact Jennifer Kirk at jkirk3@uwyo.edu or 766-6835 for more information.
UW adventurer Mark Jenkins to present latest tour discussions
Mark Jenkins, the Wyoming Excellence Writer in Residence, will discuss his latest adventure — 4,000-year-old hidden paintings in the mountains in Namibia — with a series of March talks in six Wyoming communities.
Jenkins’ residency is based in the University of Wyoming’s Center for Global Studies. He will present “A Journey into the Ancient Namib Desert: Rock Paintings, a Vanished People and Water Scarcity” as part of the “World to Wyoming Tour” in Cody, Gillette, Jackson, Laramie, Powell and Sheridan March 12-25. The UW Office of Engagement and Outreach sponsors the “World to Wyoming Tour” program.
Brandberg, Namibia’s highest mountain, conceals the greatest collection of rock paintings on Earth. Hidden in the shade beneath granite boulders — where an extinct tribe once escaped the scorching heat of the Namib Desert — 4,000-year-old paintings depict a lost world of giraffes and elephants, snakes and springbok, bowhunters and community celebrations.
On assignment for National Geographic as a writer in 2015, Jenkins climbed Brandberg in 120-degree heat to explore this alfresco art museum and reflect on the challenges of water scarcity then and now.
His local event is at noon March 25 in the UW College of Education Auditorium. The event is free to the public.
Public meeting to focus on North Laramie Sanitary Sewer Trunk Main
The city of Laramie will conduct a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. March 28 in the City of Laramie Annex Building, 405 Grand Ave. The purpose of the meeting is to allow citizens to review and comment on the North Laramie Sanitary Sewer Trunk Main Project (involves the design and construction of a new sanitary sewer main serving north Laramie).
At the meeting, the city of Laramie will present maps and information regarding the proposed project and will discuss the estimated cost of the improvements and the plan for funding the improvements.
Written comments are also welcome. Send written comments to Brooks Webb, Interim Director of Public Works, City of Laramie, P.O. Box C, Laramie, WY 82073 by 5 p.m. March 27.
UW to host Education in Prison Conference
Advancing the field of education in prison and efforts to support formerly incarcerated people in their transition to freedom is the purpose of the University of Wyoming’s Symposium on Transformative Education in Prison and Beyond.
The two-day, solution-oriented conference will consist of various panel discussions, interactive workshops and keynote addresses by leaders in the field. The free event is March 29-30 in the UW Conference Center.
Damon Horowitz and Jody Lewen are scheduled keynote speakers.
Horowitz is a philosophy professor and serial entrepreneur, working at the intersection of technology and the humanities. He recently served as consulting philosopher at AltSchool, a B-corporation focused on using technology to bring personalized progressive education to a broader population.
Lewen is the founder and executive director of the Prison University Project, which operates the college program at San Quentin State Prison in California. The program provides a general education Associate of Arts degree and intensive college preparatory courses to about 350 incarcerated people.
Panelists are national and international experts in the field. Panel topics include: insights from the Wyoming Department of Corrections, and currently and formerly incarcerated students; philosophy in prison; jail writing programs; transformative technology; theories, practices and challenges in higher education in prison programs; and success beyond reduced recidivism.
Preregistration for this free event is highly encouraged. For more information and to register, visit www.uwyo.edu/stepb.
VFW looking for old American flags
The Laramie VFW Post 2221 is looking for flag that need to be retired. Anyone with one or more American flags that are laying around taking up space are encouraged to drop them off at 2142 Garfield St., during business hours, 3-7 p.m. Fridays, 2-7 p.,m. Saturdays and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays. The VFW will be collecting as many flags as possible until March 30.
Call 745-4918 for more information.
Glass recycling dates set for March, April
Glass recycling will be accepted from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Walmart parking lot March 30-31 and April 20, as well as from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 19 at Simpson Plaza as part of Earth Day.
Clear and colored glass should be sorted.
Fair Board to amend regulations
Public notice is hereby given that Albany County Fair Board intends to amend the Fair Regulations in accordance with Wyo. Stat. § 16-3-101 and under the authority of Wyo. Stat. § 18-9-101(a)(iii) and § 18-9-101(a)(iii). The board will amend the weight requirements for Market Lamb, under Section 28(b)) of the Albany County Fair Regulations, to require the lamb’s weight to be 100 lbs.
Interested persons may obtain a copy of these regulations at the office of the Albany County Fair Manager, 3510 S. Third St., or on the county website.
The Albany County Fair Board will host a public hearing at 7:30 p.m. April 8 at the Albany County Fairgrounds to take oral comments from interested persons upon the proposed regulations. Written comments, data, views and arguments may be submitted to the office of the Albany County Fair Manager, 3510 S. Third St. no later than April 1. Written comments may also be submitted via electronic mail to jchafield@albanycountyfair.org.
Any interested person may urge the board to not adopt the rules and request the board state its reasons for overruling the consideration urged against adoption. Requests for an agency response must be made prior to or within 30 days after adoption of the rules, addressed to: Jimmy Jo Chatfield, Albany County Fair Manager, 3510 S. Third St., Laramie, Wyoming.
WOTM planning Spring Bazaar
The Women of the Moose are hosting a Spring Bazaar from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 13 at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St. Those interested in being a vendor can contact San Dee Hutton at 745-3039 (leave a message) or shutton@uwyo.edu or Deb Wessels at 760-0860.
Vendor applications can be picked up at the Lodge during open hours. An 8-foot table is $20. Applications are due no later than April 10.
The bazaar will have concessions available and lots of great things to see and buy for Easter.
Workshop to focus on garden soil health
The University of Wyoming Extension is hosting a garden soil health workshop from 6-8 p.m. April 11 at the Albany County Extension Office, 3520 S. Third St., Suite A. The classroom is located near the flag pole on the west end o the fairgrounds activity building.
The workshop is intended to help gardeners of Albany County that deal with difficult soil.
Topics that will be discussed at the workshop include:
n Soil basics
n Soil nutrient issues and management for gardeners
n How to read soil test results
n Good soil management practices
Space is limited. Email Brian Sebade at bsebade@uwyo.edu or Sue Golding at lgolding@uwyo.edu or call 721-2571 to RSVP or for more information.
Dave Berry coming to Laramie
Acclaimed humorist and award-winning author Dave Barry will speak Thursday, April 18, at the University of Wyoming. His presentation, which is free and open to the public, will be at 1:30 p.m. in the Wyoming Union Ballroom. The University Store will host a book signing following the talk. No audio or video recordings or flash photography will be permitted during the event. Barry’s presentation, part of the UW Libraries Development Board’s annual author event, is funded by the McMurry-Spieles Endowment for Library Excellence. Members of the development board will host a luncheon with Barry at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 17. To make a reservation, go to uw.uwyo.edu/davebarry2019 by Wednesday, April 3. Those attending the afternoon talk are encouraged to arrive early to allow time for parking and seating. UW Transit and Parking Services will provide complimentary parking in “A” spaces in the Wyo Hall and McWhinnie Hall parking lots from noon-4 p.m. Metered parking also will be available at the regular fee, and day permits may be purchased at the Wyoming Union information desk. In addition, attendees can use the free shuttle service. For more information about campus parking and shuttle services, visit www.uwyo.edu/tps.For more information about Barry’s presentation, call UW Libraries at (307) 766-3641, email mhayes6@uwyo.edu, or visit www.uwyo.edu/libraries.
Bohl to speak at Scout dinner
Tickets are on sale for the annual dinner and fund-raiser for the High Altitude District of the Boy Scouts of America. Craig Bohl, University of Wyoming Cowboys football head coach, will be the featured speaker.
The buffet dinner (BBQ chicken and beef brisket) is set for April 24 at the Laramie Holiday Inn, 204 S. 30th St. No-host cocktails and a silent auction will begin at 6 p.m. and the buffet dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 each.
Door prizes are two guns: 7mm Ruger American Rifle and .270 Savage Axis with scope. Ticket holder does not have to be present to win.
The silent auction will include a variety of donated items, including a fly rod and other outdoor gear.
Tickets are available at the Western States Bank (3430 Grand Ave,), Dr. Brad Walgren’s dental office, 3421 Garfield St. and at the West Laramie Fly Store. For more information, call Adam Lindstrom at 721-9100 or Larry Weatherford 460-8118.
All proceeds will be used to support local Scout activities.
Wyoming Territorial Prison Spring Exploration Event set for April 27
Celebrate Earth Day with this free family event from noon-4 p.m. April 27 at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. Come observe, explore and learn about plants, bees, bugs, birds and more. Protect our species and its environment. All of our plants and animals have value in themselves and are part of the web of life. Our lives and theirs are linked together inextricably — without them, our own species might not survive.
Contact Deborah Cease at deborah.cease@wyo.gov or 7453733 for more information.
UW’s 2019 Homecoming scheduled for Oct. 12-19
The University of Wyoming’s 2019 Homecoming celebration has been scheduled for the week of Oct. 12-19, culminating with UW’s home football game against the University of New Mexico on Oct. 19.
The game will be preceded by a week of Homecoming events, including The Big Event for the Laramie community, Golden Boot competition for businesses, the UW Distinguished Alumni Dinner, the 50th Club Reunion, the Homecoming parade, the All Alumni and Friends Reunion and other student activities. Each of these events provides a place to reconnect with friends, classmates and the UW community.
More information about these events will be posted at www.uwyo.edu/homecoming as it becomes available.
Those with questions regarding Homecoming 2019 should call the UW Alumni Association at (307) 766-4166 or email uwalumni@uwyo.edu.
Veterans crisis line number open
How many numbers do you have in your phone? Do you have space for one more that could be the lifeline for someone in crisis? 1-800-273-8255 is that lifeline. In fact, it’s a national lifeline manned 24 hours a day for those who might be overwhelmed by life’s struggles and are thinking about hurting themselves, according to a news release. You might never need it — in fact, hopefully not. But if you do, won’t a minute now to save it be worth the time?
So, how does the Veterans Crisis Line fit in? While the 800 number is a national resource for anyone, callers simply press “1” to connect to the Veterans Crisis Line. Responders, many of whom are veterans themselves, are available to talk to veterans or anyone concerned about a veteran. It’s confidential and available 365 days a year. One number potentially helps anyone in crisis.
Interfaith places donation boxes at grocery stores
Interfaith-Good Samaritan has blue donation boxes near the customer service desks at both Safeway and Ridley’s Family Market. Customers can drop in any non-perishable items as they exit the store. All donations go directly to Interfaith and are used in its food pantry to help feed hungry Laramie residents, according to a news release.
The pantry has 800-1,000 visitors every month, the release states.
Senior volunteers needed to work with students
The Foster Grandparent Program of the Wyoming Rockies is welcoming seniors who are 55 or older and would like to work with children, according to a news release. Senior volunteers support teachers and students in the classroom, receive a non-taxable stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers are willing to commit to 20 hours or more a week, with summers off. No prior classroom experience is necessary. Foster Grandparents tend to be individuals who care about their community and want to make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of the students they work with, the release states. Any interested senior, including veterans, are encouraged to call Maryalice at 307-223-1051, visit 968 N. Ninth St. in LaBonte Park or go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org for more information.
Driver needed for Home Delivered Meals
The Eppson Center for Seniors has a need for Home Delivered Meal drivers, according to a news release. There are openings for permanent routes and substitute drivers. Meals go out to homes at dinner time Mondays and lunch time Tuesdays-Fridays. This is a great service to folks who are unable to shop or cook for themselves. Call the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to volunteer or for more information.
Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline available
The Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline is a 24-hour crisis line that you can call or text if you are feeling scared, depressed, alone, angry, or any other painful feelings that are hard to deal with by yourself. Call or text. 307-977-7777.
Sometimes the last thing you want to do is talk about the way you are feeling, but often that is the one thing that will help you feel better.
Calls are free and you will be connected with someone in Laramie who is trained to talk or text to those in crisis.
We are here and we want to help.
LASSO Events looking for volunteer opportunities
As “Laramie’s Source for Volunteers”, LASSO Events is asking any and all community non-profits or servicing agencies to provide any upcoming dates or events that may need volunteer services. Does your organization need some helpers to pull off that next big event or project? Or do you simply need a few able bodies to fulfill a to do list or small endeavor? Contact LASSO Director Tim Snowbarger at info@lassoevents.com or call at 307-417-0499.
How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication, and new submission may not be accepted Saturdays or Mondays, due to staff cuts. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
