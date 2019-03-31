Corrections
Changes coming to reader-submitted content in Boomerang
Beginning April 9, the Boomerang will be working with an altered policy and schedule with regards to the readers-submitted content printed for free in the newspaper.
Local Briefs will no longer print in the daily paper. We are moving all briefs (including Youth, Business, Health, Pet, Entertainment, Outdoors, School and Hometown) to the Sunday newspaper. Additionally, all briefs submissions will only be printed once in the Sunday briefs package for free. After that, all submissions will get the same two free publications in the “What’s Happening?” calendar on A2 on the day before and the day of the event or deadline, if applicable.
Also, several items seen regularly in Saturday and Sunday newspapers will be decreased in size. Readers might have noticed the shortened Parks and Recreation on the Saturday Outdoors page, and similar changes are coming to the Sunday Library Corner and Eppson Center events. We will print short lists of events with times, locations and contact information so readers can seek additional information. We will be omitting any extra information describing the event.
Lastly, some content will be moving to a new date each week. The history column seen every other Saturday will be moving to bi-weekly Sunday newspapers. Plainsmen Potpourri, the roundup for stories from Laramie High School journalism students, will move from Sunday editions to Tuesday editions to accompany the weekly Youth page.
With all the above mentioned content, anything published in the newspaper will continue to be posted on our website for online readers and subscribers.
These changes come as the Boomerang continues to maximize its space for content that readers appreciate with available resources. The deadline for publication in the Sunday edition is noon Fridays, and the deadline for publication in the What’s Happening? calendar of events is noon two days before the event so it can publish the day before and the day of the event.
News briefs and calendar events can continue to be sent to news@laramieboomerang.com.
Changes coming to paper’s Worship Directory in April
In order to maximize our print space in a way that allows our readers to get more news from the Boomerang, a new Worship Directory will begin running on Saturdays starting April 6.
The new directory will include the names of all of the houses of worship currently included, along with phone numbers, emails and/or website URLs, as well as physical addresses to help director Boomerang readers to services. Worship times, pastor names and other items now in the Worship Directory will no longer be printed.
Please send any updated information needed for the directory to news@laramieboomerang.com.
Glass recycling dates set for March, April
Glass recycling will be accepted from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Walmart parking lot today and April 20, as well as from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 19 at Simpson Plaza as part of Earth Day.
Clear and colored glass should be sorted.
Female self- defense class scheduled for today
A self-defense class geared toward women is slated for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today at Premier Bone and Joint, 1909 Vista Drive.
The class is free.
For more information, call UWPD at 766-5179 or Premier Bone and Joint at 721-8024.
There’s a new church in town
Laramie Connections Church will be opening its services and programs to the community on the weekend of April 27-28. The public is invited to a series of “Discover Connections” meetings being hosted at 6 p.m. today, Monday and Wednesday. These meetings are designed for anyone to come hear the unique story of the community oriented plans and programs of Laramie Connections. This exciting and energetic new church is committed to expressing the message of Jesus Christ through a foundation of community service; the full teachings of the Bible and a determination to assist in bringing more unity within the faith community of Laramie. The meetings will be held in the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church at 1517 Canby Street. For questions or comments, email info@laramieconnections.com.
Fair Board to amend regulations
Public notice is hereby given that Albany County Fair Board intends to amend the Fair Regulations in accordance with Wyo. Stat. § 16-3-101 and under the authority of Wyo. Stat. § 18-9-101(a)(iii) and § 18-9-101(a)(iii). The board will amend the weight requirements for Market Lamb, under Section 28(b)) of the Albany County Fair Regulations, to require the lamb’s weight to be 100 lbs.
Interested persons may obtain a copy of these regulations at the office of the Albany County Fair Manager, 3510 S. Third St., or on the county website.
The Albany County Fair Board will host a public hearing at 7:30 p.m. April 8 at the Albany County Fairgrounds to take oral comments from interested persons upon the proposed regulations. Written comments, data, views and arguments may be submitted to the office of the Albany County Fair Manager, 3510 S. Third St. no later than Monday. Written comments may also be submitted via electronic mail to jchafield@albanycountyfair.org.
Any interested person may urge the board to not adopt the rules and request the board state its reasons for overruling the consideration urged against adoption. Requests for an agency response must be made prior to or within 30 days after adoption of the rules, addressed to: Jimmy Jo Chatfield, Albany County Fair Manager, 3510 S. Third St., Laramie, Wyoming.
Sixth annual She Served event set for Monday
She Served is an attempt by the VSC to highlight the value and stories of women in all aspects of service. This year, She Served will take place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday in the Family Ballroom of the University of Wyoming Union (located on the second floor). Students, veterans and the local community members are all invited. The day of the event will include tables with photos and biographical stories written by and about female service members, along with stories about women that have supported our armed forces. The event will include video interviews of female veterans and family intermittently spaced with guest speakers sharing their stories and highlighting their service and experiences. The event will also have booths set up along the walls. The goal is to make visitors experiences as enriching as possible by offering engaging informational stations and keeping the event both serious yet pleasant. This event will also have a raffle benefitting the UW Veteran’s Emergency Fund. Supporting the Spice for Life by bringing a spice, sauce or mix will get you a free raffle ticket. Additional tickets can be purchased for $5 for two tickets. Speakers for the event include a video conference with currently deployed female service members, presenter Barbara Peterson (who will present on the WASPs of WWII) and other current duty service members.
Contact Jerica Hunter at jmorley2@uwyo.edu or 307-431-0121 for more information.
Tax help available at Eppson
Tax-Aide volunteers will prepare and e-file tax returns for free. Volunteers are available from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesday through April 15 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Call 745-5116 to make an appointment with a Tax-Aide counselor.
Council meeting to stream on Facebook
Beginning with the regular city council meeting Tuesday, the city of Laramie will switch from live streaming council meetings on viebit to live streaming regular council meetings on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cityoflaramie. City Council meetings will continue to be available on local cable access channel 191.
Laramie Lyceum returning in April
For the past 36 years in Laramie, there has been an educational program called Laramie Lyceum. This April will be the 72nd session. People of all ages are encouraged to attend at the Laramie Community Recreation Center, 920 Boulder Drive. The cost is $5 for each week’s sessions.
The schedule is as follows:
TUESDAY
9 a.m.: Forrest Selmer will discuss the new University of Wyoming Physical Plant.
10:30 a.m.: Tom Wilhelm will talk about the Ranch Breakfast program.
APRIL 9
9 a.m.: Troy Chaney will discuss the new birth of WyoTech.
10:30 a.m.: Jeff French will talk about cloud seeding in the Medicine Bow.
APRIL 16
9 a.m.: Sam Shumway will update the group about WY AARP.
10:30 a.m.: John Baker will discuss making the Louisa Swain statue.
APRIL 23
9 a.m.: Mark Mass, a local photographer, will discuss his work.
10:30 a.m.: Marci Smith will talk about heart problems of seniors.
LYP to host business owner
Join the Laramie Young Professionals as the group hosts Jenna Scozzafava, owner of Quality IV Care.
Scozzafava was recently selected as one of Laramie Young Professional’s 20 Under 40 for 2018.
She officially took over the reins of Quality IV Care in the spring of 2017 following the retirement of her father. She seamlessly carries on over 30 years of dedicated service to the Laramie community in delivering extraordinary patient care. She is most proud of her ability to provide her patients with compassion and exceptional care during difficult stages of their lives.
Lunch will be served from noon-1 p.m. Tuesday upstairs at the Library Sports Grille & Brewery.
Two health events planned for this Tuesday-Wednesday
Ivinson Memorial Hospital is planning the following events:
n A free community breastfeeding café is from 10:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. Attendees can drop in at any point, and the café is open to all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. This is an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present. Breastfeeding Milestone bracelets and beads will be available for pick up. Drinks and snacks are provided, and young children are welcome. This event is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Call Jasmine Puskarcik at 721-2535 for more information.
n A free Breastfeeding 1 class focused on initiation through the third month is at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Summit Conference Room at Ivinson Memorial Hospital, 255 N. Third St. The class is offered by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition and IMH. Email hr@ivinsonhospital.org or call 755-4621 for more information.
Kiwanis to host speaker for Ark
The Laramie Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Tuesday at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery. The speaker will be Bob Sell from Ark Regional Services. Guests are always welcome.
Commission to meet Tuesday
The Albany County Commission plans to meet Tuesday in Room 105 of the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave. The meeting will start at 8:45 a.m., with interviews for two boards.
Call 721-2541 or email commissioners@co.albany.wy.us for more information.
New group to host first meeting
Laramie Liberty is hosting its first meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Laramie Fire Station No. 2, 1558 N. 23rd St., in the public meeting room. This group is for anyone interested in more liberty and smaller government.
Former natural resources and environment undersecretary to speak at UW on Thursday
Robert Bonnie, former natural resources and environment undersecretary at the United States Department of Agriculture, is scheduled to discuss the evolution from old models of wildlife and natural resource conservation on public lands towards approaches that integrate incentives and collaboration across land ownership boundaries at the University of Wyoming.
Bonnie’s free public talk, titled “Beyond Confrontation and Regulation: Towards a New Conservation Paradigm,” is at 7 p.m. Thursday in the University of Wyoming College of Business Auditorium. A reception will follow the event.
The talk is supported by the Whitney MacMillan Private Land Stewardship Program and is offered as part of the UW Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources’ new Distinguished Speaker Series.
For more information, go to www.uwyo.edu/haub/events or contact Amanda Korpitz at 766-6979 or akorpitz@uwyo.edu.
UW jazz concert
The University of Wyoming Jazz Studies program is set to present in concert the UW Jazz Ensemble II, directed by Andy Wheelock, and UW Jazz Combo I, directed by Ben Markley, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. For tickets, call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
The concert will feature the music of Antonio Carlos Jobim, Herbie Hancock, Clifford Brown, Sammy Nestico, Bennie Moten, Arturo Sandoval, and Bob Mintzer.
Relative Theatrics new play begins Thursday
With partial funding by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Relative Theatrics presents the regional premiere of “Wanda, Daisy & the Great Rapture” by Alexis Schaetzle on the stage of the Laramie Plains Civic Center Gryphon Theatre.
It’s a sticky hot summer in the swamplands of Crawley, South Carolina. Step-sisters Wanda and Daisy struggle to get by as the people they love disappear; Wanda’s mother has recently died, and Daisy’s father’s mysterious illness worsens, and his obsession with an impending rapture intensifies. The girls try to repair their fractured relationship by summoning dark memories in hopes of finding a little light. A magical story about how we hold onto family, the past and ourselves while we seek better lives, and wait patiently as the Great Rapture hails us — or doesn’t. “Wanda, Daisy & the Great Rapture” is directed by Anne Mason, assisted by Jenna Blazek and features Makayla Buszek, Janel Seeley, Alec Shea and Kat Tyler.
Shows are at 7:30 p.m. April 4-6 and April 10-13, with a matinee performance at 3 p.m. April 7. Audience seating is on stage and there is a limit of 50 tickets per show so attendees are encouraged to get tickets in advance or arrive early. The play contains adult themes and language. Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of the performance (subject to availability). Student/senior tickets are $10 in advance or $14 the day of the show, with ID. Tickets are available at www.gryphontheatre.org or at the LPCC ofﬁce (Room 110) from 9 .am.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays or in person at Coal Creek TAP for $12. Go to www.relativetheatrics.com for more information.
StudioWYO: Wynona and Speed the Pilgrim
StudioWYO is excited to announce Speed the Pilgrim and Wynona. Opener from Casper is Speed the Pilgrim. Speed the Pilgrim is made up of three talented musicians, coming together to produce unique pop/rock sounds. Their newest album, “Old Rollers” is available now across streaming platforms.
Headlining this performance is Wynona. Wynona is an alternative indie, rock group well-loved throughout their hometown Laramie. Wynona’s four-piece band and unique performance is one you won’t want to miss.
The concert is from 7-8 p.m. Thursday in the University of Wyoming Union Gardens.
StudioWYO is a live learning lab to support local artists and student technicians in a professional environment utilizing top-of-the-line audiovisual equipment. With a new show each week, there is never a dull moment and always something new to be learned and experienced. For More information about StudioWYO and StudioWYO events, visit our Facebook at facebook.com/StudioWYO, or find us on Twitter or Instagram @StudioWYO.
Lenten Prayer and Meal at St. Paul’s Newman Center
Are you searching for a way to grow spiritually or simply looking for a good meal with a community? Continuing Fridays during the six weeks of Lent, you are invited to St. Paul’s Newman Center to share a simple meal at 5:30 p.m. followed by praying the Stations of the Cross devotion at 6 p.m. All are welcome.
“A Feminine Ending” production
A student-run production of “A Feminine Ending” by Sarah Treem is planned for 7:30 p.m. April 4-6 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Studio Theatre. A UW Recognized Student Organization called the Associated Students of the Performing Arts is running the production.
This show follows a young woman named Amanda with dreams of becoming a successful composer but she is hindered by many loved ones in her life. This show is very much centered around language, music, and the millennial female experience in a male-dominated world. “A Feminine Ending” is directed by Bailey Patterson, an upcoming UW graduate, and stars Alexandria Soto, Jared Mohr-Leiva, Kyle Harbour, Marley Doakes and Luke Ferrell.
Tickets can be purchased at the Fine Arts Box Office through the University of Wyoming.
Helios Trio presents “The Music of Claude Debussy”
Helios Trio presents “The Music of Claude Debussy” at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free to the public.
Helios Trio is John Fadial, violin, Beth Vanderborgh, cello, and Chi-Chen Wu, piano, all faculty at the University of Wyoming Department of Music.
The concert features three of Debussy’s great chamber works, including “Sonata for Cello and Piano,” “Trio for Violin, Cello and Piano,” and “Sonata for Violin and Piano,” which was Debussy’s last completed composition. This program was recently performed by Helios Trio at the International Debussy Conference held at the Conservatory of Oviedo, Spain, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Debussy’s death.
UW Phi Kappa Phi chapter to host initiation ceremony April 7
The University of Wyoming’s Phi Kappa Phi chapter — the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines — will host its spring initiation ceremony at 2 p.m. April 7 in the Wyoming Union Family Room.
Membership in Phi Kappa Phi is by invitation only. Invitations to qualifying UW students were sent in February. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and graduate students, and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction also qualify.
The UW Phi Kappa Phi chapter was installed March 21, 1922, making it the 28th institution to join the society at the time. Today, Phi Kappa Phi has chapters in more than 300 select college and university campuses in North America and the Philippines.
Since UW’s chapter installation, several students and alumni have received competitive Phi Kappa Phi awards and grants, including fellowships for graduate study, post-baccalaureate awards for professional development and undergraduate study abroad grants.
Approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni are initiated into the society each year at local chapter institutions. Phi Kappa Phi’s mission is to “recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”
To learn more about Phi Kappa Phi, visit www.PhiKappaPhi.org.
ACGS to meet April 9
Find a Grave is a website that collects individuals’ cemetery and related memorial information. The site’s database references nearly 500,00 cemeteries around the world, including over 165 million memorials, growing by almost 1½ million per month. “Using the Newly Revised Version of Findagrave.com” is the topic at the April meeting of the Albany County Genealogical Society at 7 p.m. April 9 in the Relief Society Room of the LDS Church, 3311 Hayford Ave. Presented by Ted Bainbridge, PhD, genealogical researcher, teacher, speaker, and writer. His genealogical and historical articles are published frequently in the United States and in several foreign countries. ACGS meetings are free and open to the public. For more information, contact Katie Morgan at pksmorgan@msn.com or 399-3881.
WOTM planning Spring Bazaar
The Women of the Moose are hosting a Spring Bazaar from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 13 at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St. Those interested in being a vendor can contact San Dee Hutton at 745-3039 (leave a message) or shutton@uwyo.edu or Deb Wessels at 760-0860.
Vendor applications can be picked up at the Lodge during open hours. An 8-foot table is $20. Applications are due no later than April 10.
The bazaar will have concessions available and lots of great things to see and buy for Easter.
WyoTech hosting FFA event
WyoTech Laramie is hosting 850+ Wyoming FFA State Competition participants and coaches from all over Wyoming. WyoTech is providing meeting space for the sponsors/coaches and providing a quick tour, overview of career opportunities in the trades and lunch for the students. Staff will also provide students opportunities for scholarship discounts and be awarding $25,000 in scholarships to winners in certain competition areas at the FFA state competition.
The event is roughly planned for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 10 at WyoTech.
Call Jim Mathis at 760-3500 for more information.
Workshop to focus on garden soil health
The University of Wyoming Extension is hosting a garden soil health workshop from 6-8 p.m. April 11 at the Albany County Extension Office, 3520 S. Third St., Suite A. The classroom is located near the flag pole on the west end o the fairgrounds activity building.
The workshop is intended to help gardeners of Albany County that deal with difficult soil.
Topics that will be discussed at the workshop include:
n Soil basics
n Soil nutrient issues and management for gardeners
n How to read soil test results
n Good soil management practices
Space is limited. Email Brian Sebade at bsebade@uwyo.edu or Sue Golding at lgolding@uwyo.edu or call 721-2571 to RSVP or for more information.
Fossil Fish Festival set for April 13
Join us Saturday, April 13th at The University of Wyoming Geological Museum is hosting its annual Fossil Fish Festival from 11 .am.-2 p.m. April 13. There will be a variety of activities including a scavenger hunt with prizes, virtual field trips to modern seas, behind-the scenes fish lab tours with researcher Jimena, and a chance to learn how to work on fossil fish specimens that you can take home (while supplies last). The event is free to all ages.
Email geolmus@uwyo.edu or call 766-2646 for more information.
City of Laramie planning 2019 Spruce Up for Spring Events
The 2019 City of Laramie landfill voucher event kicks off April 15. Vouchers will be issued in person from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays April 15-May 30 at the Solid Waste Office, 1167 N. Fourth St. Individuals need to bring a photo ID and current utility bill, rental agreement, registration, mail or any other item that shows their name with a valid Albany County address. Vouchers must be redeemed between May 1 and June 1.
Landfill voucher event procedures include, but are not limited to:
1. Only one voucher per year will be issued to a single household/service address. Business, commercial, industrial, and institutional waste are NOT eligible for this voucher program.
2. Vouchers are good for one pickup size load—approximately 2½ cubic yards.
3. Vouchers are good only for waste and/or recycling generated at the address included on issued voucher.
4. Additional fees for tires, refrigerators, dead animals, special handling, and uncovered loads still apply during this event.
5. Drop-off for household hazardous waste require an appointment—details will be outlined on the voucher.
6. Vouchers are to be redeemed at the Landfill Scale House only May 1-June 1.
Vouchers without an official city of Laramie Solid Waste Division embossed stamp will not be accepted.
Also, be sure to volunteer your time to help clean up Laramie during the annual Community Clean Up Day on May 4. This is a day for residents to gather and clean up all the windblown trash that accumulated over the long winter. Setup for the event if from 7:30-9 a.m. at City Hall. Trash bags and safety vests will be handed out to participants, and area assignments will be given to volunteers for sections not already covered. Afterward, a volunteer luncheon will be served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the alleyway behind Laramie Fire Station No. 1 on Fourth Street between Grand and Ivinson avenues. Call the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance at 745-7339 to volunteer. Call 721-5285 for additional information or to arrange for safety vests and trash bags in advance.
In case of inclement weather, this event will be rescheduled for May 11.
Dave Berry coming to Laramie
Acclaimed humorist and award-winning author Dave Barry will speak Thursday, April 18, at the University of Wyoming. His presentation, which is free and open to the public, will be at 1:30 p.m. in the Wyoming Union Ballroom. The University Store will host a book signing following the talk. No audio or video recordings or flash photography will be permitted during the event. Barry’s presentation, part of the UW Libraries Development Board’s annual author event, is funded by the McMurry-Spieles Endowment for Library Excellence. Members of the development board will host a luncheon with Barry at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 17. To make a reservation, go to uw.uwyo.edu/davebarry2019 by Wednesday, April 3. Those attending the afternoon talk are encouraged to arrive early to allow time for parking and seating. UW Transit and Parking Services will provide complimentary parking in “A” spaces in the Wyo Hall and McWhinnie Hall parking lots from noon-4 p.m. Metered parking also will be available at the regular fee, and day permits may be purchased at the Wyoming Union information desk. In addition, attendees can use the free shuttle service. For more information about campus parking and shuttle services, visit www.uwyo.edu/tps.For more information about Barry’s presentation, call UW Libraries at (307) 766-3641, email mhayes6@uwyo.edu, or visit www.uwyo.edu/libraries.
Sixth annual Bowl for LYCC set for April 20
The sixth annual Bowl for LYCC is slated for April 20 at Laramie Lanes.
Family Fun Bowling is from 10:30 a.m.-noon. All-you-can-bowl is $12 per player. Team Bowling is at 1:30 and 5 p.m. A maximum team of 5 is $25 per player.
Fundraiser fee includes a T-shirt, food, games and raffle prizes.
For more information and to register, go to www.cathedralhome.org or call 745-8997. The deadline to register is April 11. All proceeds benefit the Laramie Youth Crisis Center, a community program of Cathedral Home for Children.
Sewing guild to discuss Denver exhibit
If you didn’t have an opportunity to attend the Dior Exhibit at the Denver Art Institute this winter or you did, but want to learn more about it, join the Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild for the next meeting at 7 p.m. April 22 at the United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St., where members who attended the exhibit will share information and illustrations from the exhibit.
The Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild hosts monthly meetings on the fourth Monday of the month September-May. Please enter from the east door off the parking lot. The guild does not meet during the summer.
If you or a family member are wondering what to do with fabrics or yarn you have stored away, the guild accepts fabric, yarn, sewing notions and working sewing machine donations for their semi-annual Fabric Sale. Call Sue Green at 954-703-9932 to make donations.
The chapter invites all who are interested in all types of textiles, construction and design for commercial, home, personal use, friends and family, etc. to attend. For more information, email Sue at srgreen54@yahoo.com, Jean at jeanttaylor@gmail.com or Bobbie at rschimek@bresnan.net.
Bohl to speak at Scout dinner
Tickets are on sale for the annual dinner and fund-raiser for the High Altitude District of the Boy Scouts of America. Craig Bohl, University of Wyoming Cowboys football head coach, will be the featured speaker.
The buffet dinner (BBQ chicken and beef brisket) is set for April 24 at the Laramie Holiday Inn, 204 S. 30th St. No-host cocktails and a silent auction will begin at 6 p.m. and the buffet dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 each.
Door prizes are two guns: 7mm Ruger American Rifle and .270 Savage Axis with scope. Ticket holder does not have to be present to win.
The silent auction will include a variety of donated items, including a fly rod and other outdoor gear.
Tickets are available at the Western States Bank (3430 Grand Ave,), Dr. Brad Walgren’s dental office, 3421 Garfield St. and at the West Laramie Fly Store. For more information, call Adam Lindstrom at 721-9100 or Larry Weatherford 460-8118.
All proceeds will be used to support local Scout activities.
Wyoming Territorial Prison Spring Exploration Event set for April 27
Celebrate Earth Day with this free family event from noon-4 p.m. April 27 at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. Come observe, explore and learn about plants, bees, bugs, birds and more. Protect our species and its environment. All of our plants and animals have value in themselves and are part of the web of life. Our lives and theirs are linked together inextricably — without them, our own species might not survive.
Contact Deborah Cease at deborah.cease@wyo.gov or 7453733 for more information.
Thrivent Action Team accepting donations
The Thrivent Financial Action Team from Zion Lutheran church has, again, been approved to purchase backpacks for the Albany County School District No. 1 Backpack Program. One hundred ninety-five colorful backpacks have been purchased. Food Donations may be dropped off from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays at ACSD No. 1, 419 S. Eighth St. Items should be nonperishable, individual serving size and should not require refrigeration. They should not require additional utensils to open and prepare. Sample items include juice boxes, Jello pudding cups, fruit cups, filled cracker snacks, fruit rollups or fruit snacks, granola bars, single serve cereal boxes and oatmeal packets, tuna, soups, chili, meat filled ravioli, raman noodles and macaroni and cheese. Items should not contain peanuts or tree nuts.
Call Jonie Markle at 721-4482 for more information
Friends of 133rd Quarter Auction set for May 26
The public is invited to the Friends of the 133rd Quarter Auction, scheduled for 4 p.m. May 26 at the VFW 2221, 2142 Garfield St. Tickets are $7 and include the first bidding paddle. Attendees can purchase additional paddles at the door for two for $5. More paddles mean more chances to win. Bring rolls of quarters. Never been to a quarter auction?! Attendees need zero experience to bid, win and have a great time. Vendor registration is now open. If you have a small business, handmade, homemade, jewelry, skincare, food or whatever else, you’re invited to come promote your business and support a great cause. Go to https://forms.gle/nbgGskNt98LPVNw99 to apply for a space.
Contact Melanie Silvernagel at friendsofthe133rd@gmail.com or 605-645-6668 or find the Friends of the 133rd on Facebook for more information.
Wyoming Writers, Inc. announces 2019 conference
Online registration is now open for the Wyoming Writers, Inc., annual writers conference, planned for June 7-9 at the University of Wyoming Gateway Center Complex.
Featured speakers include: Brad Watson, former newspaper reporter and editor, award-winning author and UW faculty member; Page Lambert, writing retreat organizer, founding member of Women Writing the West, and long-time member of Wyoming Writers, Inc.; Jovan Mays, former Poet Laureate of Aurora, Colorado; and husband and wife Tasha Alexander and Andrew Grant, both novelists.
Two literary agents, Andie Hodapp of the Kristen Nelson Literary Agency, and Stephanie Hansen of Metamorphosis Literary Agency, and Jessica Kristie of Winter Goose Publishing will be on hand to meet with conference attendees and listen to pitches; you will find their biographies on the Wyoming Writers, Inc., website. When registering for the conference, you can select with whom you’d like to schedule your 15-minute meet.
Registrants do not have to be a Wyoming Writers, Inc., member to attend the conference, and a special rate is available for students. Scholarships for those with financial need are available; application information can be found on the organization’s website.
For more information, email Lynn Carlson, publicity chair, at wyowriters@gmail.com.
UW’s 2019 Homecoming scheduled for Oct. 12-19
The University of Wyoming’s 2019 Homecoming celebration has been scheduled for the week of Oct. 12-19, culminating with UW’s home football game against the University of New Mexico on Oct. 19.
The game will be preceded by a week of Homecoming events, including The Big Event for the Laramie community, Golden Boot competition for businesses, the UW Distinguished Alumni Dinner, the 50th Club Reunion, the Homecoming parade, the All Alumni and Friends Reunion and other student activities. Each of these events provides a place to reconnect with friends, classmates and the UW community.
More information about these events will be posted at www.uwyo.edu/homecoming as it becomes available.
Those with questions regarding Homecoming 2019 should call the UW Alumni Association at (307) 766-4166 or email uwalumni@uwyo.edu.
City of Laramie encourages residents to participate in a community survey
Many Laramie residents will receive surveys from the Wyoming Survey Analysis Center in mailboxes next week. The purpose of the survey is to gather input from residents on a wide variety of topics of interest. Since 2006, the City of Laramie has conducted four citizen surveys. Each survey asks similar and often identical questions so that improvement can be tracked over time.
The information gathered in the surveys assists in the delivery of service, improved communications, strategic planning and budget development. The City of Laramie regards the surveys as one of many ways to get to know its customers (i.e. residents and visitors) and, in turn, improve or enhance its services to better meet local needs.
The City of Laramie requests that surveys are completed and returned in accordance with the instructions included within survey.
Questions regarding the survey methodology and such can be directed to the following WYSAC staff: Brian Harnisch at harnisch@uwyo.edu or Bistra Anatchkova at bistra@uwyo.edu.
Veterans crisis line number open
How many numbers do you have in your phone? Do you have space for one more that could be the lifeline for someone in crisis? 1-800-273-8255 is that lifeline. In fact, it’s a national lifeline manned 24 hours a day for those who might be overwhelmed by life’s struggles and are thinking about hurting themselves, according to a news release. You might never need it — in fact, hopefully not. But if you do, won’t a minute now to save it be worth the time?
So, how does the Veterans Crisis Line fit in? While the 800 number is a national resource for anyone, callers simply press “1” to connect to the Veterans Crisis Line. Responders, many of whom are veterans themselves, are available to talk to veterans or anyone concerned about a veteran. It’s confidential and available 365 days a year. One number potentially helps anyone in crisis.
Interfaith places donation boxes at grocery stores
Interfaith-Good Samaritan has blue donation boxes near the customer service desks at both Safeway and Ridley’s Family Market. Customers can drop in any non-perishable items as they exit the store. All donations go directly to Interfaith and are used in its food pantry to help feed hungry Laramie residents, according to a news release.
The pantry has 800-1,000 visitors every month, the release states.
Senior volunteers needed to work with students
The Foster Grandparent Program of the Wyoming Rockies is welcoming seniors who are 55 or older and would like to work with children, according to a news release. Senior volunteers support teachers and students in the classroom, receive a non-taxable stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers are willing to commit to 20 hours or more a week, with summers off. No prior classroom experience is necessary. Foster Grandparents tend to be individuals who care about their community and want to make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of the students they work with, the release states. Any interested senior, including veterans, are encouraged to call Maryalice at 307-223-1051, visit 968 N. Ninth St. in LaBonte Park or go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org for more information.
Driver needed for Home Delivered Meals
The Eppson Center for Seniors has a need for Home Delivered Meal drivers, according to a news release. There are openings for permanent routes and substitute drivers. Meals go out to homes at dinner time Mondays and lunch time Tuesdays-Fridays. This is a great service to folks who are unable to shop or cook for themselves. Call the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to volunteer or for more information.
Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline available
The Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline is a 24-hour crisis line that you can call or text if you are feeling scared, depressed, alone, angry, or any other painful feelings that are hard to deal with by yourself. Call or text. 307-977-7777.
Sometimes the last thing you want to do is talk about the way you are feeling, but often that is the one thing that will help you feel better.
Calls are free and you will be connected with someone in Laramie who is trained to talk or text to those in crisis.
We are here and we want to help.
LASSO Events looking for volunteer opportunities
As “Laramie’s Source for Volunteers”, LASSO Events is asking any and all community non-profits or servicing agencies to provide any upcoming dates or events that may need volunteer services. Does your organization need some helpers to pull off that next big event or project? Or do you simply need a few able bodies to fulfill a to do list or small endeavor? Contact LASSO Director Tim Snowbarger at info@lassoevents.com or call at 307-417-0499.
Volunteer cooks are needed
LASSO Events is currently searching for volunteers to help prepare and cook meals for a new program looking to fill the gap of need for free mobile meals on Saturdays and a free community meal on Sundays. These meals will be of a great assistance to those individuals and families in our community that have a need for food on the weekends. If you have interest or questions about this unique opportunity to give back to others, please email Tim @ info@lassoevents.com.
LASSO Events is the faith-based nonprofit that promotes community service and volunteering throughout Laramie and the greater Albany County.
How to submit to Local Briefs
How to submit to Local Briefs

If you have a Local Brief you'd like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words.
