Two health events planned
Ivinson Memorial Hospital is planning the following events:
n Walk With a Doc is from 1-3 p.m. April 7 at the War Memorial Fieldhouse. The event is open to the public. Michela Telford BSN, RN and SANE coordinator at IMH, will present “You are not alone. Helping people heal after abuse.” Chris Dewey will also lead a Tai Chi workout.
n Advanced Directive Day is form 8 a.m.-6 p.,m. April 18 in the IMH Vedauwoo Conference Room, 255 N. 30th St. Now is a great opportunity to update or establish an advance directive, (living will,) as we will have trained staff members, forms and a notary to help guide you through the process and answer any questions you may have. We will have a brief presentation at the top of each hour. Please bring a photo ID if you wish to complete your living will on-site.
Healthy U workshop start April 8
The Wyoming Center on Aging and the Eppson Center for Seniors are planning Healthy U, a six-week workshop for adults with chronic health conditions and their friends, family and caregivers. Participants will learn powerful strategies to help take control of their health and get relief from symptoms like pain, fatigue, anxiety and depression. Topics include action planning, dealing with frustration, how to communicate with health professionals, evaluating new treatments, healthy eating, decision making and appropriate exercise. The workshop is free and will take place from 9-11:30 a.m. Mondays April 8-May 13 at 1560 N. Third St. For more information or to sign up, contact Dominick at 766-2765 or dduhamel@uwyo.edu.
Free health classes planned for April
The following free health classes are planned for the month of April:
n A free community breastfeeding café is from 10:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St.This event is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Call Jasmine Puskarcik at 721-2535 for more information.
n A free Breastfeeding 1 class focused on initiation through the third month is at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Summit Conference Room at Ivinson Memorial Hospital, 255 N. Third St. The class is offered by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition and IMH. Email hr@ivinsonhospital.org or call 755-4621 for more information.
n Cent$ible Nutrition class for WIC clients is at 4 p.m. April 9 at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. This institution is an equal opportunity provider. Call 721-2535 for more information.
n A free breastfeeding class open to all pregnant women is at 10 a.m. April 10 at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. This institution is an equal opportunity provider. Call 721-2535 for more information.
n Cent$ible Nutrition class for WIC clients is at noon April 20 at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. This institution is an equal opportunity provider. Call 721-2535 for more information.
n A free community breastfeeding café is from 10:30 a.m.-noon April 16 at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. This event is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Call Jasmine Puskarcik at 721-2535 for more information.
n A Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition meeting is from 12:15-1 p.m. April 8 at the Albany County Public Health and WIC, 609 S. Second St.
