Nutrition classes, breastfeeding events planned for March
Cent$ible Nutrition classes for WIC clients are at 4 p.m. Tuesday and noon March 20 at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. 2nd St. Call 721-2535 for more information. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
A free breastfeeding class open to all pregnant women is at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Albany County WIC Clinic. Call 721-2535 for more information. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
A free community breastfeeding café is from 10:30 a.m.-noon March 19 at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. Attendees can drop in at any point, and the café is open to all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. This is an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present. Breastfeeding milestone bracelets and beads will be available for pick up. Drinks and snacks are provided, and young children welcome. The café is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Call Jasmine Puskarcik at 721-2535 for more information.
A Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition meeting is at 12:15-1 p.m. Monday at Albany County Public Health and WIC, 609 S. 2nd Street. The meeting is open to all in the Laramie community who are interested in supporting and promoting breastfeeding.
Two health events planned for March
Ivinson Memorial Hospital has the following events planned:
n Walk With a Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m. March 17 at the War Memorial Fieldhouse. The event is open to the public
n Surviving and Thriving After Cancer (STAC): 6-7 p.m. March 25-May 9. This is a free program designed to empower cancer patients and survivors to improve their quality of life through fitness and health. The group meets Wednesday nights. Sign up at www.ivinsonhospital.org/stac
Healthy U workshop start April 8
The Wyoming Center on Aging and the Eppson Center for Seniors are planning Healthy U, a six-week workshop for adults with chronic health conditions and their friends, family and caregivers. Participants will learn powerful strategies to help take control of their health and get relief from symptoms like pain, fatigue, anxiety and depression. Topics include action planning, dealing with frustration, how to communicate with health professionals, evaluating new treatments, healthy eating, decision making and appropriate exercise. The workshop is free and will take place from 9-11:30 a.m. Mondays April 8-May 13 at 1560 N. Third St. For more information or to sign up, contact Dominick at 766-2765 or dduhamel@uwyo.edu.
