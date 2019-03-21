Two health events planned
Ivinson Memorial Hospital has the following events planned:
n Surviving and Thriving After Cancer (STAC): 6-7 p.m. March 25-May 9. This is a free program designed to empower cancer patients and survivors to improve their quality of life through fitness and health. The group meets Wednesday nights. Sign up at www.ivinsonhospital.org/stac.
n Walk With a Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m. April 7 at the War Memorial Fieldhouse. The event is open to the public.
Upcoming speaking event to feature dieting
Which Diet is Best? The Pros and Cons of the Top 5 Diets in the US is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Basement Library at Aspen Creek Naturopathic Clinic, 1277 N. 15th St. in Reynolds Crossing.
Shawn Palmer, ND, is the guest speaker.
Do you keep hearing different diet advice and get confused about what you really should be doing?
Do you keep feeling like you are trying to eat right, but it is not working for you?
Are you looking at the latest food fad, and not sure if it is a smart idea?
Eighty percent of Americans feel there is conflicting advice about what to eat and not eat. Of these people, 59 percent say this conflicting information makes them doubt their food choices. Fortunately, there is reliable, scientifically backed food information available.
In this class you will learn:
n Strategies that are important for any diet, so that you can make sure your diet is healthy.
n The benefits and weaknesses of popular diets, to help you make the best decisions for yourself and your family.
n Why there may not be one single diet approach that is right for everyone, and how to find the approach that is right for
Healthy U workshop set to start April 8
The Wyoming Center on Aging and the Eppson Center for Seniors are planning Healthy U, a six-week workshop for adults with chronic health conditions and their friends, family and caregivers. Participants will learn powerful strategies to help take control of their health and get relief from symptoms like pain, fatigue, anxiety and depression. Topics include action planning, dealing with frustration, how to communicate with health professionals, evaluating new treatments, healthy eating, decision making and appropriate exercise. The workshop is free and will take place from 9-11:30 a.m. Mondays April 8-May 13 at 1560 N. Third St. For more information or to sign up, contact Dominick at 766-2765 or dduhamel@uwyo.edu.
