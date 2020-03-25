AA meetings continueAlcoholics Anonymous has meetings seven days a week. Call 307-399-0590 for meeting times, locations, help or more information. More is available online at www.area76aawyoming.org and www.aa.org.
Interfaith holding commodities pickup ThursdayLaramie Interfaith-Good Samaritan, located at 712 E. Canby St., is holding commodities distribution on one day this month, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday. In order to keep clients healthy and safe, there will be a drive-thru service in the parking lot. Clients are asked to stay in their vehicles and follow the directions of volunteers. Those walking or biking should approach the side door facing LaBonte Park for service. Regular pantry bags or perishables will not be available on Thursday. Call 307-742-4240 or go to www.laramieinterfaith.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.