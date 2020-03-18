Daily
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS has meetings seven days a week. Call 307-399-0590 for meeting times, locations, help or more information. More is available online at www.area76aawyoming.org and www.aa.org.
WEDNESDAY
AARP DRIVER SAFETY COURSE will be offered from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Epson Center, 1516 N. 3rd St. For more information and to enroll call 745-5116
INSIDE IVINSON event has been cancelled.
LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA Group Meetings are postponed indefinitely. Please go to www.laramietaichiandtea.org for more information
THURSDAY
THURSDAY RISING BAZAAR Thursdays from 2-6 PM. Civic Center, Custer Street entrance. Local artisans, local produce. Inviting local vendors.
NOTICE: Due to COVID-19 Safety precautions, events may have been cancelled or postponed.
