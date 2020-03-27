AA meetings continueAlcoholics Anonymous has meetings seven days a week. Call 307-399-0590 for meeting times, locations, help or more information. More is available online at www.area76aawyoming.org and www.aa.org.
County providing remote access for Commission meeting today. Due to the spread of COVID-19, Albany County will be providing access to its special meeting that is to be held at 9:30 a.m. today via Zoom. The public can access Zoom through the audio of a computer, videoconferencing or telephone. The links are listed on the county’s website and can be accessed at co.albany.wy.us/home.aspx. Albany County commissioners will be accepting public comment during this meeting through this forum. The county is encouraging that the public attend the special meeting through Zoom and not in person to avoid contact with each other and the potential infection of COVID-19.
