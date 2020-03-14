Daily
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS has meetings seven days a week. Call 307-399-0590 for meeting times, locations, help or more information. More is available online at www.area76aawyoming.org and www.aa.org.
SATURDAY
$ THE LARAMIE MOOSE LODGE will host Bingo night at 5:30 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. 3rd Street. Packet tickets may be purchased at the Moose Lodge, 409 So. 3rd Street, from a member of the WOTM or Lodge, or by contacting shutton@uwyo.edu prior to the 13th.
AMERICAN LEGION 102 BIRTHDAY/ ST. PATRICK’S DAY DINNER will take place at 5:30 p.m., at the American Legion. For more information contact Vanessa Stuart at vstuart124@gmail.com
SCIENCE LOVES ART: THE MAGIC OF SNOWFLAKES FREE, children and families welcome! 1-5 p.m. at 4th Street Studios, 315 S 4th Street. www.sciencelovesart.org
SUNDAY
A1-ANON MEETINGS will be held at 6:30 p.m., in the Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 S. 7th St. For more information contact Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
TUESDAY
PRAYERS & SQUARES MEETING at 9 a.m. in Room 1 of Hunter Hall in St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral, 104 S. Fourth St. Anyone interested in sewing is welcome. No experience is necessary. Call Cathy at 760-2512 for more information.
