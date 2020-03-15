Daily
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS has meetings seven days a week. Call 399-0590 for meeting times, locations, help or more information.
SUNDAY
A1-ANON MEETINGS will be held at 6:30 p.m., in the Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 S. 7th St. For more information contact Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
TUESDAY
TUESDAY'S PROGRESSIVE VOTER ALLIANCE TALK will take place at 7 p.m. at the Eppson Center.
PRAYERS & SQUARES MEETING at 9 a.m. in Room 1 of Hunter Hall in St. Matthew's Episcopal Cathedral, 104 S. Fourth St. Anyone interested in sewing is welcome. No experience is necessary. Call Cathy at 760-2512 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.