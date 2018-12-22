A man arrested in May with guns and drugs at the McDonald’s parking lot was sentenced Thursday to more than six years in federal prison.
Rafael Rodriguez was charged by federal prosecutors for being a felon in possession of a firearm for carrying a Mossberg shotgun, a Remington rifle, a Krico rifle and a Winchester shotgun.
Rodriguez was originally charged by Albany County Attorney’s Office before federal prosecutors took over the case.
In an affidavit from the Laramie Police Department, a call was placed when a witness found two syringes in a McDonald’s bag discarded by a Silver Nissan Titan pickup truck with a black trailer. When the officer arrived on the scene, he found the vehicle in the parking lot of the McDonald’s in Laramie.
When the officer confronted the defendant in his truck, the 46-year-old Rodriguez had heavily lidded and droopy eyelids, with his head nodding forward while his speech was slow and confused. The officer also observed numerous injection sites and purple carbuncles on the defendant’s legs. When asked when he last shot up, the defendant allegedly said it had been the previous evening.
A K9 unit was called to the scene, where it indicated there were drugs in a passenger’s purse. Marijuana was found in a search. The affidavit said a further search of the vehicle and trailer was performed.
In the search, the officers recovered: Eight syringes, including one loaded with a dark brownish liquid consistent with heroin, a notebook containing “pay/ owe” information, a large amount of currency in $100 bills, two grams of pills suspected to be methamphetamine, 3.7 grams of Xanax, 9.1 grams of hydrocodone, 19.2 grams of oxycodone, a safe containing several expensive watches, and several firearms — two of which were reported stolen.
Rodriguez originally gave the officer a false name, but at the Albany County Detention Center provided his real name.
In an interview with police, Rodriguez said he received the drugs from a contact in Mexico and that the stolen items found had been traded to him in exchange for drugs.
Rodriguez was told before he entered the detention center it was illegal to bring drugs into the facility and it would be a felony if he did.
Later, Albany County sheriff’s deputies searched the defendant and found 1.5 ounces of heroin in his rectal cavity.
In August, local prosecutors dismissed the charges after federal charges were filed.
Rodriguez pleaded guilty after reaching a plea deal in October.
Under Mark Klaassen, the Trump administration’s U.S. Attorney for Wyoming, federal prosecutors in the state have placed a greater importance on prosecuting gun crimes.
It’s common for state prosecutors to drop charges when their federal counterparts express interest in prosecuting the same crimes.
Judge Scott Skavdahl sentenced Rodriguez to 77 months imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised probation.
Melanie Gavisk, Rodriguez’s public defender, had asked Skavdahl to delay the sentencing until Jan. 4.
“Mr. Rodriguez has several pending cases in Oklahoma, which the authorities there may dismiss in light of the sentence Mr. Rodriguez faces in this case,” Gavisk wrote in a Monday filing. “If not dismissed, the Oklahoma cases will impact Mr. Rodriguez’s security classification by the Bureau of Prisons and his ability to participate in programming while incarcerated. Accordingly, Mr. Rodriguez asks this court to continue his sentencing to give him additional time to try and resolve the pending Oklahoma cases.”
Skavdahl denied that motion but did delay the imposition of Rodriguez’s sentence for 30 day
