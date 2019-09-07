A 22-year-old Laramie man was sentenced to enter into intensive drug treatment program this week after a jury convicted him in May of strangling his girlfriend during a fight on the Snowy Range Road Bridge.
At his Wednesday sentencing hearing, prosecutor Becky Farley had asked the defendant, Mario Morones, to be sent to prison for 5-8 years.
Noting that strangulation of a household member is “one of the high indicators of a domestic violence homicide,” Farley said that Morones is “one of our most dangerous offenders right now when it comes to domestic violence.”
However, Albany County district court judge Tori Kricken opted not to send the man to prison, though she agreed with Farley about the seriousness of the crime.
“But for the idea of a completed murder, strangulation of a household member is about as violent as it gets,” Kricken told Morones before sentencing. “You literally had someone else’s life in your hands.”
Noting that Morones’s drug evaluation suggested he needs “high intensity” treatment, Kricken decided that Morones should be held in the Albany County jail until Morones is admitted to a treatment program.
Kricken also gave down a suspended 6-8 prison sentence that still could land Morones in prison if he violates his probation.
The judge told Morones that, if he’s not successful on probation, the prison term “might be the only way to get through to you.”
Before sentencing, Morones had been out on bond until August after he was found in a bar, a violation of his bond terms. He also tested positive for alcohol and cocaine.
“The state feels Mr. Morones hasn’t been taking this seriously,” Farley said. “He has not taken accountability for his actions. … Treatment only works if the person wants the help.”
Morones told the judge that he now has a job waiting for him once he’s released from jail and has aspirations to go to college or work for Union Pacific.
“I made sizeable mistakes, but with my time here in jail, I’ve learned a lot,” he told the judge. “Being locked up has taught me that I can’t take life for granted. I know I can’t make dumb mistakes. It’s time to grow up.”
Morones was arrested Oct. 26 for the strangulation after an investigation that stemmed from Laramie Police Department officer Troy Bartel seeing a truck on the bridge “driving very slowly and going to both sides of the road.”
The driver informed Bartel that a woman, who was in the passenger’s seat, had flagged her down and gotten into her truck amid an attack from her boyfriend.
At the time, the driver and the victim were looking for the victim’s phone and purse, which had been thrown over the bridge by her boyfriend.
Separately, and around the same time, LPD officer Peter Belgarde had stopped Morones for suspicion of a DUI.
When Belgarde questioned Morones, he made a few incriminating statements when explaining he had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend.
Morones told Belgarde he may have choked his girlfriend when “he went to grab her when she shrugged her arms up so his right hand ended up going over her lower throat or chest area and his left hand was on her right shoulder,” according to Bartel’s affidavit of probable cause.
“Morones stated he may have put pressure on her neck but it was because he was trying to pull her closer,” the affidavit states.
Morones’s blood-alcohol concentration was recorded at 0.15% shortly after.
When Bartel talked to the victim on the day of the incident, she said that she and Morones had been at Laramie Lanes when he “became aggressive” and she decided to leave the bowling alley.
“The victim started to run away from Morones when he grabbed her and then choked her with both hands in front of her with his thumbs across her throat and fingers to the back of her neck,” the affidavit states.
When Morones let go of her, she ran south down Third Street and ran across the Snowy Range Road Bridge.
Morones reportedly got in his truck, drove over the bridge, parked, and grabbed her purse and threw it over the bridge.
The affidavit states that Morones began choking his girlfriend on the bridge again before she fought him off and entered the passenger’s seat of a passing truck.
When the victim was inspected, she had numerous red marks on her neck and she was bleeding from a cut on her head.
