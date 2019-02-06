An 18-year-old Denver man pleaded guilty Monday to the theft of a $24,000 Polaris side-by-side, which he stole from an local business in October.
Dylan Perko was arrested around 3:30 a.m. Oct. 8 by Daniel Tromburg, a sergeant with the Laramie Police Department, who spotted Perko pulling a trailer with his white GMC pickup near the rear entrance to a “local business,” according to Tromburg’s affidavit.
Tromburg watched as Perko drove the Polaris onto the trailer, secured the vehicle, and then drove away.
When Perko was pulled over, he immediately admitted to stealing the vehicle. He said he had been staying the night in Laramie with his girlfriend and was headed back to Colorado for work.
He told Tromburg he had jumped the fence of the business, not identified in the affidavit, then cut the storage gate’s lock with bolt cutters and drove the Polaris out of the storage yard after finding the key in the ignition.
Under a plea deal agreed to between Perko’s attorney and Albany County prosecutors, Perko is expected to be sentenced to probation.
When Perko pleaded guilty Monday, judge Tori Kricken encouraged him to stay compliant with the terms of his bond ahead of sentencing.
“Keep doing what you’re doing,” she said. “It sounds like you’re progressing nicely to … where you’re someone for whom probation is appropriate.”
