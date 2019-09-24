A 41-year-old man who fatally shot a man in a Laramie parking lot in 2003 pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Tuesday morning.
Fidel Serrano had appeared on an FBI’s Most Wanted List while he was on the lam for more than a decade.
After being brought back to Wyoming in 2018, Serrano was charged with first-degree murder. A five-day jury trial was scheduled to begin Monday.
Instead, prosecutors dropped the murder charge in exchange for Serrano pleading guilty to manslaughter, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.
Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent told the Laramie Boomerang that the family of the victim, Ramon Galvan-Morales, was agreeable to the plea agreement.
Serrano took an “open plea,” meaning there’s no agreement between prosecutors and defense attorneys on what sentence the defendant should receive.
Instead, Albany County district court Judge Tori Kricken will hear differing arguments from counsel at a sentencing hearing before deciding how long Serrano will spend in prison.
Two days before Serrano killed Galvan-Morales, the two had gotten into a fight at a dance in Cheyenne, witnesses told police.
The pair had been former co-workers at Rocky Mountain Forest Products on Laramie’s West Side. Serrano killed Galvan-Morales in the parking lot of the factory, which closed in 2007.
Before the incident, Serrano played guitar in a Mexican country-rock band called Los Navigates de Durango and worked at Big Horn Lumber.
Serrano, who immigrated illegally from Mexico, had been working at Big Horn Lumber during the morning of May 12, 2003, the day he killed Galvan-Morales.
During his Monday lunch break, he drove to Rocky Mountain Forest Products, where Galvan-Morales was eating lunch in his van.
Armed with a semi-automatic rifle, Serrano confronted Galvan-Morales in the parking lot.
According to witness reports, Galvan-Morales grabbed a semi-automatic handgun from his van before Serrano opened fire.
Galvan-Morales was fatally stuck in the chest by two bullets, but managed to fire off a few shots at Serrano before collapsing and dying.
According to the FBI, Serrano was believed to have been injured by a gunshot wound during the shoot-out. He fled Wyoming after Galvan-Morales’s killing.
In 2016, Trent was notified that the FBI had information about Serrano’s whereabouts and started an extradition process the same year.
Serrano arrived in Albany County in 2018.
A trial was originally scheduled for April, but Kricken agreed to give a six-month extension at the request of defense attorney Randy Hiller, who oversees the local public defenders office.
Earlier this month, Hiller asked for another delay in the trial, arguing that the defense team was having trouble finding key witnesses given the 16 years that have passed since the killing.
The constraints on the public defender’s office have also played a role in Hiller’s ability to prepare for trial. For example, the defense’s primary investigator for the case, Dave Smith, is currently splitting his time between Albany and Carbon counties.
However, Kricken denied the request for a new trial, stating that Hiller hadn’t shown the missing witnesses’ testimony would be relevant to Serrano’s defense, nor “that they would likely be found at any time, much less within a reasonable time.”
“The court is acutely aware of the magnitude of this case and its potential consequences for Mr. Serrano and acknowledges the difficulties his defense team has had in preparing for trial,” Kricken wrote in her order to have the trial continue as planned. “However … Mr. Serrano’s defense team has had nearly one full year since Mr. Serrano was arraigned to prepare for trial and investigate its case, including finding and interviewing necessary witnesses.”
The Wyoming Supreme Court has said that, if a trial is to be delayed because of absent witnesses, the “protesting party must show that the testimony of the witnesses would be material if presented and that he has used due diligence to produce the witnesses for trial.”
“A defendant is not entitled to a continuance on the ground that additional time might enable him to turn up more evidence or persons willing to testify in his behalf,” the Wyoming Supreme Court has determined.
