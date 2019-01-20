A 25-year-old Laramie man pleaded guilty to kidnapping, strangulation of a household member, and child endangerment this week.
Cooper Schorzman’s guilty plea comes more than a year after his arrest for an attack on his then girlfriend.
Schorzman had been charged with attempted first-degree murder, but Albany County prosecutors dropped that charge in exchange for Schorzman’s guilty plea on the other charges.
Kidnapping can carry a conviction of up to 20 years imprisonment, but under a plea agreement, prosecutors will cap their recommendation to district court judge Tori Kricken at 10-15 years for the kidnapping charge and 3-5 years for the strangulation charge.
Kricken will have significant leeway into how much time Schorzman spends in prison.
Schorzman’s attorney, Linda Devine, said she would provide Kricken with “a little more insight” at sentencing into what led to the Schorzman’s crimes .
On Sept. 19, Albany County sheriff’s deputy Jay Peyton was dispatched to a residence on Rogers Canyon Road, where he found Schorzman’s then girlfriend who had “observed red marks on her neck and she was visibly upset,” according to Peyton’s affidavit.
After the girlfriend picked Schorzman up from work, he began driving back to their house but, instead of stopping at home, continued to drive down Rogers Canyon Road.
When Schorzman’s girlfriend tried calling 911, the defendant broke the phone.
When his girlfriend questioned his actions, he repeatedly stated “you’re f—ing done.”
When she tried getting out of the moving truck, Schorzman “grabbed her by the hair and wrenched her hair back and grabbed her leg to keep her in the vehicle.”
On a few occasions, Schorzman reportedly stopped the car and strangled his girlfriend, stopping only when the couple’s young son, who was in the back seat, began yelling “please don’t hurt my mom.”
Schorzman then got a pistol out of the back of the truck, put it to his head at told his girlfriend: “Get out of here or I’ll kill you.”
According to Peyton’s affidavit, Schorzman quickly corroborated that account of the incident once he was apprehended.
Schorzman told the officer he decided he’d kill his girlfriend “somewhere between the town and the dump.”
He told Peyton he “thought he would kill the victim, get his minor child somewhere safe, and then he planned on confronting law enforcement and having law enforcement kill him, as he was not going to get away with killing the victim and he could not spend the rest of his life in jail,” the affidavit states.
Almost two months later, Kricken had Schorzman sent to the Wyoming State Hospital.
“There is question as to the defendant’s capacity to comprehend his position to understand the nature and object of the proceedings against him, to conduct his defense in a rational manner, and to cooperate with his counsel to the end that any available defense may be interposed,” she wrote at the time.
WSH held Schorzman much longer than a typical evaluation period at the request of Bret McCoy, forensic admissions coordinator.
“Mr. Schorzman’s medication continues to be adjusted and his condition monitored to ensure maximum safety and benefit from therapeutic intervention,” McCoy wrote Feb. 14.
