A 28-year-old Laramie man who was charged with domestic battery three times in two weeks pleaded guilty Wednesday morning.
Once he’s sentenced, Thomas Massey is expected to enter Albany County’s drug court program.
Massey had requested to be released on bond yesterday pending sentencing, a request that Albany County district court judge Tori Kricken denied.
“I’m concerned that he would fall back into the same group of people that were a bad influence before,” she said.
The domestic battery charge is a felony since Massey had previously been convicted of the same crime three times in the last ten years.
On Dec. 20, officers from the Laramie Police Department responded to an apartment on North Third Street for a report of domestic violence.
The officers were told by Massey‘s girlfriend he injured her hand days prior.
On the day police arrived, Massey bit the injured hand during an argument and “squeezed her injured hand hard enough that it made her cry due to the pain.”
Massey was released the same day on a signature bond.
On Christmas Eve, he violated several conditions of his release, including drug use and having contact with the victim.
Massey overdosed on heroin Dec. 24 at a house on Mitchell Street. When police responded, his girlfriend reported Massey also kicked her in the head and back.
Within days, the woman who posted his bond requested Kricken rescind that release.
Kricken did, finally issuing an arrest warrant in early January, but not before Massey was arrested for a third incident of domestic battery.
Laramie police officers responded at about 9:45 a.m. to North 10th Street for a report of domestic disturbance. At Kricken’s request, he’s now held on a $50,000 cash bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.