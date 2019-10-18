A man who stabbed another man in Laramie was sentenced to 10-15 years in prison Thursday by Albany County District Court Judge Tori Kricken.
“This sort of conduct shakes everyone’s sense of safety in this community,” Kricken said. Fifteen years was the maximum sentence that 22-year-old Jake Gillen could have received.
Gillen pleaded guilty to two felony assault charges in July in exchange for prosecutors dropping an attempted murder charge against him.
Gillen was arrested last June by the Cheyenne Police Department after the stabbing of Terrence Gadlin.
Gadlin called the Laramie Police Department from the Ivinson Memorial Hospital parking lot after being stabbed multiple times. When Gadlin was found, he had multiple lacerations and puncture wounds, including on his chest, neck and head. Responders stabilized him and arranged for transport to a Colorado hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Doctors performed open-heart surgery because of injuries to Gadlin’s left ventricle.
Prosecutor Ben Harwich said Thursday that Gadlin had been “financially ruined” by the attack.
“His life trajectory has been severely altered,” Harwich said.
Gillen was ordered to pay roughly $14,000 in restitution to the victim.
A tip shared with LPD’s Facebook page led police to arresting Gillen at a Motel 6 in Cheyenne.
A source, Gillen’s cousin, told police Gillen came to her Cheyenne residence after the stabbing.
She told police Gillen and Laramie resident Tessa Bean said a “big guy” in Laramie had “attacked” Bean and a fight ensued between Gillen and Gadlin. Gillen told the source he thought he’d killed the “big guy.”
Gillen was charged with second-degree attempted murder.
At the time, 20-yearold Tessa Bean, was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact. The charge against Bean was later dropped.
According to a police affidavit, Gillen said after the arrest he thought he had killed Gadlin.
Gadlin would not give up any information to police about who stabbed him or what led to the incident while speaking to officers at IMH.
The adjudication of Gillen’s case took more than a year in part because of a shortage of resources at the Wyoming State Hospital.
Gillen was recommended for a psychiatric evaluation Nov. 28, but was not admitted until more than two months later because of a waiting list.
His prosecution continued in April after WSH staff determined Gillen “did not lack substantial capacity, as a result of mental illness or deficiency” that would reduce his culpability for the crime.
Kricken is recommending Gillen for an intensive drug treatment program in prison.
“If one of our goals is to have you not going back to committing felonies, then it’s imperative that we look at what got you in this situation to begin with,” Kricken said.
Gillen’s defense attorney, David Kormin, said that Gillen began using methamphetamine and alcohol by the time he was 12.
“I think that he’s never had a good shot at success,” Kormin said.
