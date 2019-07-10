A man who stabbed a Laramie man last summer can expect to spend 12-15 years in prison, at least according to the terms of a plea agreement made Tuesday in Albany County District Court.
Jake Gillen pleaded guilty to two felony assault charges. In turn, prosecutors dropped an attempted murder charge against him.
Gillen was arrested as a 22-year-old last June by the Cheyenne Police Department after the stabbing of Terrence Gadlin.
Gadlin called the Laramie Police Department from the Ivinson Memorial Hospital parking lot after being stabbed multiple times. When Gadlin was found, he had multiple lacerations and puncture wounds, including on his chest, neck and head. Responders stabilized him and arranged for transport to a Colorado hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Doctors performed open-heart surgery because of injuries to Gadlin’s left ventricle.
A tip shared with LPD’s Facebook page led police to arrest Gillen at a Motel 6 in Cheyenne.
A source, Gillen’s cousin, told police Gillen came to her Cheyenne residence after the stabbing.
She told police Gillen and Laramie resident Tessa Bean said a “big guy” in Laramie had “attacked” Bean and a fight ensued between Gillen and Gadlin. Gillen told the source he thought he’d killed the “big guy.”
Gillen was charged with second-degree attempted murder.
At the time, 20-year-old Tessa Bean, was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact. The charge against Bean was later dropped.
According to a police affidavit, Gillen said after the arrest he thought he had killed Gadlin.
Gadlin would not give up any information to police about who stabbed him or what led to the incident while speaking to officers at IMH.
However, prosecutor Benjamin Harwich said Tuesday that Gadlin would have testified at trial that Gillen was the person who stabbed him.
The adjudication of Gillen’s case has taken more than a year in part because of a shortage of resources at the Wyoming State Hospital.
Gillen was recommended for a psychiatric evaluation Nov. 28, but was not admitted until more than two months later because of a waiting list.
His prosecution continued in April after WSH staff determined Gillen “did not lack substantial capacity, as a result of mental illness or deficiency” that would reduce his culpability for the crime.
After charges were dropped against Bean, the woman was later involved in an incident involving another man, Ryan Flinn, who also pleaded guilty to multiple charges Tuesday. He was immediately sentenced to a year in jail Tuesday.
The 27-year-old was arrested in November at Applebee’s after fleeing police 11 days prior in Laramie.
Albany County sheriff’s deputy Chris Carroll first tried to arrest Ryan Flinn on Nov. 13 when Carroll saw Flinn’s black sedan driving northbound into Laramie on U.S. Highway 287 at about 10 mph faster than the posted speed limit.
Carroll had been headed south, and turned around to pursue Flinn.
At the time Flinn was a fugitive after escaping from a Colorado detention facility, where he was serving time after being convicted of a felony.
According to Carroll’s affidavit, Flinn’s car an abrupt change of lane before turning sharply onto Skyline Drive, “squealing its wheels and sliding into the far left lane of Skyline up almost to the curb.”
After pulling the car over, Carroll approached the vehicle and saw the passenger seat was occupied by Bean.
When Bean and Flinn were pulled over, Carroll noted that “Flinn was shaking so badly that his legs were bouncing and his hands were shaking violently.”
Carroll began to ask Flinn about his driving history, and the defendant then turned the car back on.
“Flinn then slammed the vehicle in drive, spun the tires on the vehicle and exited the Ramada parking lot,” Carroll wrote in his affidavit.
Carroll said he also heard Bean yelling “go, go, go” as Flinn drove away.
As Flinn drove north on Skyline Drive without his headlights, he narrowly missed another deputy arriving at the scene. That deputy swerved to miss Flinn’s car.
Sheriff’s deputies were unable to find Flinn’s car that night, and later learned Flinn had a full extradition warrant out of Colorado for vehicular assault.
On Nov. 24, a deputy saw Flinn and Bean eating at Applebee’s in Laramie. Carroll and two other deputies then arrived and arrested him.
On Tuesday, Flinn pleaded guilty to reckless endangering, fleeing a police officer and reckless driving.
As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped the aggravated assault and battery charge.
Prosecutors and Flinn’s defense attorney both recommended the man be released from Albany County’s jail after his sentencing so that he can be extradited to Colorado where he’s likely to face prison time for his escape.
Harwich said that having Flinn released from local custody would serve the interest of “judicial economy.”
“A period of incarceration would not be appropriate in this case,” he said.
However, Albany County district court judge Tori Kricken overrode the plea agreement, and sentenced Flinn to a year in jail.
“I take plea agreements seriously and I generally think counsel on both sides ought to have the opportunity to reach an agreement,” Kricken said.
However, she said she believes Flinn’s actions were “so dangerous” that he merited a jail sentence longer than the amount of time he’s served.
“I certainly recognize that you’ve taken responsibility for your actions and I commend you for that,” she told the defendant.
Flinn receives credit for time served, which means he’ll stay in the county jail until almost December.
