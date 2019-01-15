A young man died at the Snowy Range Ski Area on Sunday after colliding with a tree on one of the intermediate runs, a Snowy Range Ski Area news release said.
“The Snowy Range Family is deeply saddened and affected,” the news release said. “We send our deepest condolences and support to the family and friends of this young man.”
The release said the man’s injuries from the collision “ultimately proved fatal.”
“It’s the first time this has happened here,” said Aaron Maddox, owner and general manager of the Snowy Range Ski Area.
Maddox added the Ski Area would not divulge more information out of respect for the grieving family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.