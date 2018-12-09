A 20-year-old Laramie man was charged with strangulation of a household member. He allegedly putting his ex-partner in a chokehold after being angered when she pet one of his cats.
Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, Laramie Police Department officer John Rocha met with a woman at Ivinson Memorial Hospital.
The woman said she began to argue with Hellebuick, with whom she lived, when she picked up one of his cats and began petting it.
At that point, Hellebuick placed the woman in a headlock.
According to Rocha’s affidavit, Hellebuick said “that he did not want to do this, but she was making him do this,” the woman said.
The victim said she had trouble breathing during the incident. When Hellebuick released her, she ran out of the residence in her socks and reached an emergency callbox on the University of Wyoming campus.
When Rocha discussed the incident with Hellebuick, the defendant acknowledged he became angry when the victim pet the cat as “she knew that he was concerned for his cats and she purposefully grabbed one of them to bother him.”
