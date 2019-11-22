A 40-year-old Laramie man was charged with two counts of strangulation of a household member this week for two alleged attacks on his ex-girlfriend that allegedly occurred two weeks apart this month.
Strangulation is a felony, and if Donald Thompson were convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 10 years imprisonment.
The victim contacted police Nov. 15, after police had performed a welfare check on her two weeks prior.
The victim said that she and Thompson moved in together in June but had since broken up. However, she said they were still living in the same apartment but sleeping in separate beds.
On Nov. 14, the victim said she saw “inappropriate text messages” on Thompson’s phone and “an argument ensued,” according to a police affidavit.
During the argument, Thompson allegedly put his forearm across the victim’s throat and “applied pressure” until she dropped his phone.
A Laramie police officer noted “red marks” on her neck when she reported the incident.
Nursing staff at Ivinson Memorial Hospital found more injuries, and a CAT scan indicated that the victim had “a vertebral artery dissection which was a tear in the inner lining of the artery inside of the neck which supplies blood to the brain.”
“The nurse advised that this causes a blood clot and thickening of the artery itself which can cause strokes,” the affidavit states. “The nurse advised that in her opinion, this was the second worst injury that one can sustain from strangulation other than death.”
When police met again with the victim, she said that during another argument that occurred Nov. 2, Thompson was “on top of her with both of his hands wrapped around the front of her neck” and he was “squeezing with his hands and slamming the back of her head against the hard floor.”
“The victim next remembers waking up in her bed” and that “since that incident, she has been drooling and seeing black spots in her vision,” according to the affidavit.
Thompson has denied having inflicted the injuries.
