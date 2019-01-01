A 20-year-old Laramie man has been charged for inflicting penetrative sexual abuse on a 9-year-old girl during at least three separate incidences in July.
Zachary Skagen was arrested in November, but his name was not released until his case was bound over to Albany County’s District Court — meaning the circuit court judge found probable cause to have Skagen prosecuted for the crime.
He is set to be arraigned Wednesday on four counts of sexual assault of a minor in the first degree, a crime that can carry a sentence of up to 50 years imprisonment.
After Skagen’s father posted a cash bond of $25,000 in November, the defendant has been released on a partial house arrest. He is not allowed to leave the house without the supervision of the adult who’s supervising him.
According to court documents, he is residing at a house on Garfield Street near the University of Wyoming campus.
James Pracheil, an officer with the Laramie Police Department, conducted an interview with the victim in October. Skagen corroborated the details of the sex abuse to Pracheil.
“I don’t know why I did it,” he reportedly told a family member.
The first incident of abuse took place in Las Vegas, while the rest occurred in Laramie.
