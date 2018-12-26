A man was arrested in Laramie last week and with charged with domestic battery.
28-year-old Thomas Massey has three prior conviction for domestic battery in South Carolina, which makes the most recent charge a felony.
On Dec. 20, officers from the Laramie Police Department responded to an apartment on North 3rd Street for a report of domestic violence.
The officers were told by Massey’s girlfriend that he had injured her hand days prior.
On the day police arrived, Massey had bit the injured hand during an argument and “squeezed her injured hand hard enough that it made her cry due to the pain.”
Massey was released the same day on a signature bond.
