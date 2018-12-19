A Colorado man used evacuations during the Badger Creek Fire to burglarize homes in the area of Woods Landing and Jelm Mountain, according to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.
Jayce Peterson, 34, is now facing felony charges of aggravated burglary and “accessory before the fact — burglary and theft.”
Subdivisions in the area were evacuated between June 11-18.
When one resident returned to his house on June 17, he reported a firearm had been stolen.
Another homeowner and business reported burglaries, as well. In total, it was determined that U.S. currency, several firearms, jewelry, personal items and an ATV were stolen from evacuated property.
On June 28, Albany County Undersheriff Josh DeBree received a call from LeadsOnline, a technology service that reports suspicious transactions to police.
LeadsOnline reported one of the guns was pawned by Peterson in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
Using an FBI offline search, it was determined that Peterson’s vehicle had been marked as abandoned by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office near the state line of Wyoming Highway 10 during the evacuation time-frame.
A Jackson County sheriff’s deputy had contacted Peterson in his vehicle on Wyoming Highway 230, near the west side of the evacuation area during the same timeframe.
A warrant for Peterson’s arrest was issued and he was eventually arrested and extradited back to Albany County.
Peterson admitted his involvement in the burglaries, according to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.
He also identified the location of the stolen ATV, which was later recovered and returned to the rightful owners.
Peterson’s charge is now being heard in Albany County’s district court after he waived a preliminary hearing Oct. 22. He is scheduled to appear for arraignment Thursday at 3 p.m.
