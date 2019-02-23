A 47-year-old Laramie man was charged this week with aggravated assault and battery, interference with a peace officer and property destruction for an attack at a house at Ninth and Reynolds streets.
Macario Martinez, Jr. allegedly appeared in the house’s kitchen on Monday afternoon while the victim was cooking dinner and “went up to him and repeatedly hit him several times in the head” and threw him to the ground, according to a police affidavit.
The affidavit does not state whether the men were acquainted.
The victim said Martinez, who had been drinking whiskey, then kicked him in the head and torso before grabbing a mop and continuing the beating.
The victim’s wife called the police after hearing the fight break out.
When police talked to the victim, they observed large swollen lumps on the man’s head, bleeding near his forearm, and other various cuts and wounds.
When the officers found Martinez outside the house, the defendant allegedly promised to “kill the mother f-----“ in a subsequent attack.
According to the officers, Martinez also resisted arrest and damaged the couple’s house.
