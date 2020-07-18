A 20-year-old Laramie man was charged with aggravated assault and battery this week for threatening his girlfriend with a gun during an argument.
After police responded to a residence on Jackson Street on Wednesday, the girlfriend of Russell Goodrum told officers that she and Goodrum had been arguing because she believed he was cheating on her.
During the argument, she became angry and began throwing items around his house, though she told police no items hit Goodrum.
According to his girlfriend, Goodrum “became enraged and started pushing (her) around” and then shoved her “to the ground and placed a hand on her throat, squeezing to the point where (she) was unable to breathe.”
Goodrum then retrieved a long rifle, placed a magazine into it, and pointed it at her chest, she told police.
After she yelled at him to put the gun down, Goodrum complied but put her in a chokehold.
When a Laramie police officer arrived at the scene, he observed bruising and scratches on the girlfriend, as well as “light petechiae in both of (her) eyes” which were “consistent with forceful strangulation.”
When police questioned Goodrum, he acknowledged he put a magazine into the gun and “cocked it as if there were ammunition in it in order to scare” his girlfriend.
He claimed the magazine was empty, but officers noted there was a live round of ammunition in the magazine and a live round in the rifle’s firing chamber.
