A Laramie man has been charged with aggravated assault and battery, a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment, for pulling an unloaded gun on two people and pulling the trigger repeatedly Thursday.
According to a police affidavit of probable cause, 18-year-old Allen Smith III is alleged to have held a gun to the heads of two people outside The Verge apartments.
The affidavit doesn’t explain whether the victims were acquaintances or strangers, only explaining that the two people drove Smith to The Verge so that he could “drop his laundry at a residential apartment.”
When they arrived at the apartment complex on Willett Street, Smith reportedly wanted to show off his gun.
The victims said Smith then went into an apartment for several minutes before coming back out with a gun in his hand.
Smith then allegedly opened the victims’ passenger door, aimed the unloaded gun at each of the victims’ heads and pulled the trigger four times.
“Both victims advised that they thought they were going to die,” the affidavit states.
One victim told police that, after Smith pulled the trigger, the defendant said “if I catch you hanging out with any other n-----, I am gonna shoot you.”
In Wyoming, a person can be found guilty of aggravated assault and battery for threatening to use a deadly weapon on another person.
