A 28-year-old Laramie man has been charged with strangulation and domestic battery for a Christmas Eve attack on his fiancée.
The defendant, Kevin Noel, was actually the person to call police, claiming to have been “beaten up” in the early hours of Christmas Day.
Noel told police his fiancée kicked him in the head and stomped on his ribs at her apartment on Binford Street.
Miles Cushman, an officer with the Laramie Police Department, wrote in an affidavit that he was “able to look at both Noel’s ribs and head and did not see any injuries or marks to either of those places.”
Cushman then went to the fiancée‘s apartment. She said she told Noel to leave during an argument when he was “yelling and screaming at her.”
”At this point, Noel said he was not leaving and laid down in the middle of the kitchen floor,” according to Cushman’s affidavit.
When the fiancée tried dragging Noel out of the kitchen, he reportedly “grabbed the victim by her hair and began throwing her around the kitchen.”
During that period, the victim’s head hit something and she began bleeding.
According to the affidavit, Noel then held her on the ground and began choking her.
”The victim stated that she could not breathe and that she was seeing stars,” the affidavit states. “The victim also thought she was going to pass out and she felt pressure building up behind her eyes.”
Noel’s fiancée told Cushman she had already cleaned up the wound on her head because “her kids were freaking out due to the amount of blood.”
Cushman found blood located sporadically around the kitchen.
