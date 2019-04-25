A 38-year-old man was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and battery — a felony — and domestic battery after he reportedly beat up his “elderly” father this month in Laramie.
Laramie Police Department officers were called April 14 at about 8:30 p.m. to a house on North Cedar Street after someone said Robert Friess had a pistol and “was there to kill his dad.”
When police arrived, they found Friess’s father “laying on the floor” and “grunting and groaning as if in pain.”
“After a considerable amount of time, the victim was eventually able to get off the floor and move to the couch,” according to a police affidavit.
When police found Friess’s Ruger 1911 under the couch, LPD officer Asa Hutchinson noticed the hammer was cocked and there was a live round in the chamber.
The father told police his son arrived at the residence “angry and was waving a firearm around at the victim and his friend.”
“The victim said once Friess reached the residence door, Friess pushed the victim inside the apartment,” the affidavit states. “The victim said Friess was very angry and while the victim was sitting on the couch, Friess pulled the victim off of the couch and onto the ground. At this point, Friess kicked the victim in the stomach and back approximately twenty times and stomped on his legs.”
The victim’s friend, who was at the house at the time, told police Friess pointed the pistol at him during the attack.
Another witness corroborated much of the events of the attack.
