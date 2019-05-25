A young man was arraigned on a first-degree sexual assault charge Wednesday in Albany County’s district court.
Skile Ames was investigated for first-degree sexual assault, which carries a maximum penalty of 50 years imprisonment, after he was “seen carrying a female subject into Orr Hall,” one of the University of Wyoming’s dormitories, in late September.
Court documents do not say whether the victim or Ames were, or are, UW students.
When UW police performed a welfare check on the young woman, they “determined that Ames and the female subject had sexual intercourse earlier that night.”
The woman was “extremely intoxicated and was wearing a button-up shirt with just the top few buttons actually buttoned.”
“In addition, officers observed that the victim’s hair was disheveled and she had dirt or twigs in her hair,” an affidavit of probable cause states.
When police questioned both Ames and the victim, both told similar stories.
Ames told police they had parked at Gateway Fuels in West Laramie and then “walked along Highway 230 until they came to a dirt road.”
The pair then drank Apple Crown Royal in a field and Ames claimed the pair had “consensual intercourse.”
However, the victim told police that she “did not recall having sexual intercourse with Ames and said that had sexual intercourse happened, she would not have consented to doing so.”
After the incident, Ames and the victim went back to Gateway Fuels, where Ames “attempted to assist the victim out of the vehicle, however, she was unable to stand on her own and fell to her knees just outside the vehicle,” according to a police review of the convenience store’s security footage.
“Ames tried to help the victim stand up, however she fell to her knees again,” the affidavit states. Ames then carried her to his friend’s vehicle. When the friend was interview by police, he described the victim as “‘a sack of potatoes’ because anytime he tried talking to the victim, she was unresponsive.”
When the victim was later interviewed by police, she said she remembered only “pieces” of the night but did not remember having consensual sex.
Ames later told police that the “victim did vomit while he was performing oral sex on her and agreed with the affiant that she was probably incoherent prior to vomiting.”
In Wyoming, a person can be convicted of first-degree sexual assault for inflicting “sexual intrusion on the victim while the victim was physically helpless.”
A rape kit was later performed and confirmed “sexual intrusion.”
Ames was released on a $25,000 signature bond pending trial.
