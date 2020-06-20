A global businessman is posing a primary challenge to a Laramie lawmaker looking to make the jump from state House to state Senate.
Craig Malmstrom is a self-described conservative Republican who has lived in Laramie since 2010. He’s running for Senate District 10 against Rep. Dan Furphy, R-Laramie, whom Malmstrom describes as a friend but is also now his opponent in a legislative race. Now retired after spending the last 20 years working for Visa, Malmstrom said he’s gained a great deal of knowledge that would help him better understand how to help Wyoming in its dire economic circumstances.
“I understand the global economy,” Malmstrom said. “We are in a global society, this is Wyoming, we need to diversify ourselves away from coal and energy and bring in new businesses.”
Wyoming is facing a projected $1.5 billion revenue shortfall in the upcoming budget cycle because of the COVID-19 pandemic and decreased mining activity. Gov. Mark Gordon recently asked state agencies to brace for 20% budget reductions.
The Republican supermajority Legislature continues rejecting tax proposals to help with the revenue gap, and many lawmakers are suggesting they will further cut agencies’ budgets. Others have supported tax increases to help bridge the gap, but they’ve gained little traction in recent years.
For Malmstrom, there’s only one answer: growth.
“The only way forward is to grow,” he said. “We need to capitalize on what is taking place. You see on a daily basis new occurrences happening in the news. A year ago Amazon was in the news every night wanting to build their distribution centers. Now Amazon is having to reroute transportation for their business centers because of social unrest, economic unrest. Well, Wyoming and every city in the state does not have social unrest. Let’s speak to Amazon and have them bring their distribution centers here in Wyoming.”
Malmstrom said tax increases won’t be necessary if Wyoming’s able to achieve it’s long-sought economic diversification and growth, something he thinks he can achieve.
“Wyoming does not need any new taxes,” Malmstrom said. “The taxes that exist on the books are fine.”
Proponents of economic diversification in Wyoming have often cited the lack of a highly educated workforce needed to bring certain types of businesses to the state. But Malmstrom said those workforces are here in southeast Wyoming, and leaders only need to have the vision and ambition to make it work.
“We should shoot for the bullseye, because, honestly, if we go for the bullseye and miss it by a little bit, then we’re still doing pretty well,” he said. “Let’s move what’s out in Silicon Valley and see if we can bring it here.”
The education component is critical for Malmstrom’s vision, he said. With a daughter who just completed her education through K-12 and at the University of Wyoming, he said he can see the extraordinary value offered by Wyoming’s systems. As such, if cuts are on the table, Malmstrom said he won’t touch education funding.
“Let’s make this clear: I will not support defunding education in any way, shape or form,” Malmstrom said. “This is Wyoming; the future are our children. … I come from the private sector and I will bring new jobs to the state, to the district, to the county and all districts in the state of Wyoming. My plan will bring in new jobs in every sector.”
While protests against racism and police violence have raised interest in law enforcement reform nationwide, Laramie saw nearly daily protests for almost two weeks, often with marchers in the street shutting down intersections. Some states have started work on legislation related to police reform.
Malmstrom said he wants voices to be heard, and wanted people to know he’s willing to listen personally about what they’d like to see from Wyoming lawmakers. But right now, he said, Malmstrom mostly hears “yelling and screaming and not along in the way beyond ‘black lives matter.’” Bad actions need to be addressed appropriately, Malmstrom said, but did not want the actions of bad cops to speak for the whole of law enforcement. From the state level, Malmstrom said he did not think there’s a need for more regulations on policing.
“Law enforcement needs to know the citizens of the city, county and state of Wyoming fully support them and we are there for them,” he said.
Furphy has not faced a primary challenger since first running for House in 2016. He won comfortably against Democrat Erin O’Doherty that year, but barely came out on top against Democrat Lorraine Saulino Klein in 2018 by just 86 votes.
