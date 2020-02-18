Of the 13 bills sponsored by Albany County legislators, five survived the first significant hurdle of the Wyoming Legislature’s 2020 Budget Session.
These surviving bills range in topic from special event liquor licenses to digital asset management, while the failed bills run the gamut from a ban on child marriage to the establishment of a state income tax.
Also still up for consideration:
n A bill that would grant free archery licenses for long-time Wyomites over 75
n A bill that strikes one word from the law governing school district data collection
n A bill that would have allowed nurses to supervise ambulance services passed introduction, but died in committee Monday.
The low success rate of Albany County legislator-sponsored bills reflects the difficulty of passing anything in a budget session, during which a bill requires a two-thirds vote in its house of origin to be introduced.
“Some bills aren’t going to get introduced,” Senate Minority Leader Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, said. “But they need to be talked about, and the introduction gives you the opportunity to get that out there, get some information, start a conversation. At the same time, sometimes you do need to get some work done.”
In the Senate
In Wyoming’s upper chamber, Rothfuss personally sponsored two pieces of legislation. One, a bill that would have required a three-day waiting period for purchasing handguns, failed introduction in a blowout 2-27 vote.
But Rothfuss’ other bill this session, Senate File 64, is still alive and now out of committee. The bill deals with digital assets and plans to update state law to be both more internally consistent and externally consistent with federal law. Rothfuss says this is important to pass before the creation of first-of-its-kind special purpose depository institutions in Wyoming.
“It conforms our trust statutes and our banking statutes with regard to digital asset custodianship,” Rothfuss said. “It’s critically important that we get it right and that we withstand any scrutiny from any federal regulatory organization or agency.”
Sen. Glenn Moniz, R-Laramie, also sponsored one bill, Senate File 134, which is still in play and has been referred to the Travel, Recreation, Wildlife, and Cultural Resources Committee. This bill — which has a long list of bipartisan co-sponsors — would establish a special permit for selling malt beverages, such as beer, at Cheyenne Frontier Days.
In the House
In Wyoming’s lower and larger chamber, House Minority Leader Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, sponsored five bills, four of which have failed or were not considered for introduction.
Of Connolly’s failed bills, two sought to raise state revenue through taxes.
House Bill 169 would have raised the state’s sales and use tax by one cent. Connolly said the bill would raise more than $200 million a year, to be split between the state’s general fund and the local communities who charged the tax.
“We all know of our fiscal situation — a $1 billion shortfall over the next four years,” Connolly said on the house floor Wednesday. “Sales tax is one of the least regressive taxes. Everyone pays it whether you’re buying a pen or you’re buying something that costs $100,000.”
The sales and use tax bill failed introduction, while a state income tax bill — also sponsored by Connolly — was never considered by the House.
Minority Whip Rep. Charles Pelkey, D-Laramie, sponsored four bills — two of which failed introduction and all of which are now dead. These bills included a shield law for journalists, an effort to establish adult pretrial diversion programs, and alterations to the management of ambulance services.
Pelkey also sponsored a bill to ban child marriage in Wyoming. Currently, minors 16 or older can be legally married, while minors of any age can be married with parental consent and permission from a judge. House Bill 67 would have raised the age to 18 in nearly all cases.
This was Pelkey’s second attempt to pass such a bill in two years and, like the 2019 bill, it failed to gain enough support.
“This bill would remove the person or two persons that probably care about those children the most,” said Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, speaking against the bill. “This would allow a government person to make that decision for a minor. Parents should not be shoved to the side.”
Pelkey said the bill was in no way interjecting the government into personal decisions about marriage.
“It simply leaves that decision to the individual most affected by it when they reach the age of majority,” Pelkey said. “This is not a violation of parental rights and the only way you could view it as such is if you view your children as property.”
The bill failed introduction in a 31-28 vote that fell short of the necessary two-thirds support.
Rep. Bill Haley, R-Centennial, sponsored one bill for the 2020 budget session. Haley’s bill would grant a free resident archery license to individuals at least 75 years old who have lived in Wyoming for at least 50 years. The bill passed introduction with overwhelming support and is now in the hands of the Travel, Recreation, Wildlife, and Cultural Resources Committee.
Rep. Dan Furphy, R-Laramie, is not the main sponsor on any bills this session, although he has co-sponsored a number of other house bills and senate files, including Rothfuss’ handgun waiting period bill.
Legislators work on more than the bills bearing their name as sponsor, however, including those they undertake as committee chairs and members. The names of Albany County’s six local legislators also appear as co-sponsors on dozens of other bills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.