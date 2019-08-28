The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a red flag warning for almost all of Albany County today.
A red flag warning indicates critical conditions are present for rapid wildfire growth.
As of press time Tuesday, the warning starts at 11 a.m. today and remains in effect until 8 p.m. The warning area encompasses most of Albany County, including the cities and towns of Laramie, Centennial and Bosler, but doesn’t yet include northern Albany County.
NWS meteorologist Matthew Brothers said conditions must meet three criteria to constitute a red flag warning, including dry conditions, “relative humidities under 15% and wind gusts over 25 mph.”
“It’s kind of a warning out to some of our partners out in the fire departments that if any fires were to start — whether it was from a lightning strike or just a cigarette butt thrown out of the side of a car — that these fires could grow rapidly,” Brothers said.
Albany County can expect wind gusts up to 40 mph Wednesday and a humidity levels in the “upper single digits and low teens” according to the NWS website.
Due to the increased fire risk, outdoor burning is not recommended.
“Let’s say you’re having a little campfire,” Brothers said. “It could spread some embers onto that dry grass next to your campfire and start a little burn there. So that’s definitely something that people should watch out for.”
Residents should also be cautious of other potential ignition sources; the NWS lists some possible sources on its website, including vehicles sparking in dry grass, activities involving open flame or sparks and improperly disposing lit cigarettes.
In neighboring Carbon County, the Pedro Mountain Fire is actively burning in the Pathfinder Reservoir area. The lightning-caused blaze has burned over 9,300 acres so far and is about 10% contained, according to a Tuesday news release from the Bureau of Land Management. Brothers said the NWS is keeping an eye on conditions through the rest of the week, but it’s favorable fire growth conditions are likely.
Staying dry and windy, the conditions in southeastern Wyoming and Albany County through the rest of the week aren’t too favorable, either.
Additionally, Brothers said the NWS is tracking some dry thunderstorms predicted for the area on Thursday. A dry thunderstorm is when lightning and thunder occur, but any rain evaporates before it hits the ground.
“A lightning strike from one of these dry thunderstorms could start a fire as well,” Brothers said. “So, that’s what we’re looking out for (Today) and Thursday.”
The NWS periodically updates its website (www.weather.gov/cys/) and social media pages with weather conditions, including fire warnings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.