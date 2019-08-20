CHEYENNE — A Powerball player who purchased a ticket in Laramie holds a $1 million ticket from the lottery’s July 31 draw. The winning ticket was purchased on July 28 at Ridley’s Family Market, 3112 Grand Ave. The winning numbers are 14, 37, 47, 55, 67, Powerball number 6, and a Power Play of 2X.
Jon Clontz, CEO of Wyoming Lottery Corporation, said there have been multiple lottery winners from multiple areas in Wyoming since May. The winning Powerball ticket purchased in Laramie is one of two $1 million tickets in that time.
