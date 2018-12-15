Businesses in Laramie with certain video “skill game” machines will have to get rid of them or face citations in the future from the Laramie Police Department.
Wyoming Attorney General Peter Michael issued a statement Tuesday that declared the “skill-based” games — including “Nudge” or “Hot Swap” games in many establishments around the state — are illegal under Wyoming’s gambling laws.
“Those who play them are engaged in gambling, which is a crime in Wyoming, and those who provide the games are engaged in professional gambling, which is also a crime in Wyoming,” Michael said in the statement.
Lt. Gwen Smith of the LPD said she doesn’t often see scenarios where something that was established became illegal, and law enforcement wants to give businesses with the machines time to comply.
“It’s going to be a slow process,” Smith said. “It’s not like we’re going to [enforce] this in three days. We want to give people chance to voluntarily comply to the opinion.”
She added LPD plans to start by coordinating with the City Clerk to figure out which businesses in town have the machines.
“The Police Department doesn’t keep track of those because they have not been illegal in the past,” Smith said.
Once all the machines are located, Smith said the city will send out notice informing the machine owners of the ruling and notifying them to stop using the machines.
“We’re going to do education first, and then check to see if they’re in compliance,” Smith said. “Then if they’re not in compliance, we would unfortunately have to move to next step of citation.”
Smith said she’s not sure at this time what the citation and bond amounts would be for the violation, but knows it would be a “misdemeanor citation for violating the gambling ordinance.”
LPD doesn’t have a specific timeline in place for implementing the ruling, but some bartenders at the local businesses that have the machines, including The Ranger and 3rd Street Bar, said they didn’t expect removing the machines to have a big effect on business.
Michael’s opinion did not address the off-track betting that occurs at the “historic horse racing” terminals like the ones at the Wyoming Downs of Laramie.
In an emailed statement to Wyoming Downs customers, Chief Operating Officer Rick Cook said none of the eight Wyoming Downs locations around the state are affected by the ruling.
“Our games are approved and permitted under Wyoming law and are here for your enjoyment,” Cook said in the email.
Site manager for Wyoming Downs, Lorri Schroyer, said they were pleased to be “completely and officially unaffected.”
“We have 33 games waiting for people to come and play, and our jackpots are much higher than any of the ones that were in the skill games,” Schroyer said. “Currently, our highest jackpot is at $133,192.41.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.