Laramie law enforcement did not document any incidents of bias crime in 2018, which was a decrease from the two incidents from the previous year.
However, that year’s incidents broke a previous six-year streak where no complaints of bias crime were reported, according to Laramie Police Department Chief Dale Stalder.
The city of Laramie’s ordinance for bias crime reporting was introduced in 2000, mandating guidelines and training for investigating and documenting incidents. The ordinance also states that a yearly report detailing bias incidents must be presented to the Laramie City Council. Despite a few crimes in 2018 being investigated for potential bias — such as the hanging of a Nazi flag in Washington Park and an incident of arson at the Albany County GOP headquarters – law enforcement determined there were no bias crimes as defined by federal law.
“We base our training on the Uniform Crime Reporting definitions of bias crime,” Stalder said. “That includes the federally protected classes: Sex, religion, ethnicity — those sorts of things. Political affiliation, or political ‘hate,’ for lack of a better term, would not be included in those protected classes.”
While there are rarely incidents of bias crime being reported in Laramie, Stalder said it’s still possible they occur.
“(Bias crimes) may be being committed, but not reported,” he said. “Sexual orientation is a really good example of that.”
It isn’t just that the incidents involve individuals of protected classes, Stalder said. There also has to be clear evidence of bias involved in the crime.
“There has to be a nexus, or a sort of tie, between the criminal act and bias in order for us to determine if it is a bias crime,” Stalder said. “That nexus of ‘because of your color, because of your sexual orientation, because you are a female, because you are a Muslim, that’s why I’m going to beat you up,’ just as some examples.”
This was the case for the two incidents in 2017. Both involved vandalism and defacement, with one involving anti-religious statements being written on two surfaces in a local church and the other involving a business front’s sidewalk being covered in derogatory statements towards sexual orientation.
