Those who excel when testing to become a police officer in the city of Laramie may now have a bit of a leg up after the Civil Service Commission voted to approve a new weighted scoring system.
The new scoring was approved unanimously by the two present members of the CSC, Dave Paulekas and Mayor Joe Shumway, during the commission’s Wednesday meeting. CSC Chair Bob Kenison was absent for the meeting.
Aspiring officers take three tests to be considered potentially eligible for hire, including a written test, physical test and an oral exam.
In the past, aspiring officers would score just a pass/fail grade on the physical test and a written test of skills. LPD Chief Dale Stalder said by giving weighted, numerical scores to all three tests, it can give someone who excels at the tests a leg up over those who just barely pass.
“In a discussion we had back in July, we realized that the way we were set up to administer our sworn officer testing was probably not completely getting us the best candidates,” Stalder said. “What we determined is that they were not giving applicants any credit for doing better on the physical fitness or doing better on the POST exam than just barely passing.”
The new weighted score will be comprised of the physical test, which makes up 20% of the score, the written test making up 30% of the score and the oral interview test counting toward 50% of the score.
“Somebody has to pass all three sections of it,” Stalder said. “They couldn’t get 100% on the POST exam, 0% on the physical and still get through. They have to score at least a 75 on each portion of the testing process.”
The physical test is a similar test to the one recruits must pass while in the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy, which tests the maximum number of sit-ups and push-ups that can be done in one minute, along with a maximum running distance in just more than 12 minutes.
To test general knowledge, the written WY POST exam tests basic math, reading, grammar and incident report writing.
All three tests must be passed to be placed on the certified list of eligible hires.
During the meeting, the CSC also approved a new list of certified potential hires. Police and fire department hires must come from this certified list, per state statute.
