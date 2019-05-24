There are plenty of opportunities to honor and commemorate those who lost their lives while serving in the United States armed forces during Laramie’s Memorial Day events this weekend.
Starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, flags will be placed on the military grave headstones at Greenhill Cemetery. Lunch will be provided for those who assist the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2221 with the placement of the flags.
On Sunday, the VFW is hosting a breakfast from 8-11 a.m.
Come Memorial Day on Monday, the VFW will be hosting four events throughout the morning to honor fallen soldiers in all branches of the armed forces.
First, at 8 a.m., memorial services will be held at the Harmony Gardens on Wyoming Highway 230, including a flag raising, an invocation by Vanessa Stuart and a rifle salute and taps.
Following the services there, the VFW will move to the Laramie River Bridge on West Garfield Street for a Naval Remembrance Service, memorial wreath presentations along with a rifle salute and taps.
The Veterans Flag Pole Memorial will start at 9 a.m. Monday at the Albany County Courthouse, including a flag raising by the Marines and an invocation by Scott Hougton.
The main event, the Grand Army of the Republic Monument, will be held at 10 a.m. in the Greenhill Cemetery. The itinerary includes an invocation by Jim Wilkinson, a Memorial Day address by Rex Rees of the American Legion Post 14 and VFW, a reading of President Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address and a roll call of departed comrades.
After all the ceremonies, participants and veterans will be invited to a luncheon starting at 11:30 am. After the luncheon ends at around 1:30 p.m., a drawing for a VFW Henry .22 rifle will be held at 2 p.m. and a flag pick up at 3 p.m. at Greenhill Cemetery.
More information and a schedule of events can be found at www.facebook.com/VFWPost2221.
