After the ceasefire on the Korean Peninsula in 1953, the United States maintained a strong presence in South Korea to keep the peace and rebuild. Eighty-nine-year-old William “Bill” Laycock — University of Wyoming graduate, Laramie resident and military veteran — was part of that effort, and recalls one day in particular when things got a little hairy.
“My wife had saved all of my letters and when the Olympics were in Korea,” Laycock said. “It brought back these memories.”
Laycock found again the letter he’d written to his future wife, Charlotte, who died almost two years ago after a marriage of 62 years. The two met at a square dance in the UW Union, while Charlotte was getting re-accredited as a teacher and before Bill left for South Korea.
“I asked her to dance, and asked her out, and just in a week, we decided to get married,” Laycock recalled. “She was a wonderful person and we just happened to find each other.”
They were married about a year later, and Charlotte kept all the letters sent from Korea, including one about Bill’s day on Jan. 2, 1955.
That long day ran the gamut from goofy to tragic, and Laycock, a second lieutenant, was the officer in charge at the time — and was called to respond when an unauthorized vehicle breached the base’s security.
“The first thing that happened was a bunch of drunk Koreans came past the gate, which they shouldn’t have been able to get in — hollering and shouting and yelling (and laughing) and so forth,” Laycock said.
The men were reined in and escorted off the base, and things went downhill after that.
At this point, several years after the armistice between North and South Korea, things were pretty quiet aside from the dangers of bandit hijackings in some regions, Laycock said.
But on that day, shots could be heard from the Korean village downhill from the base. By day’s end, a Korean woman had taken a gunshot wound to the leg, one G.I. had been arrested, and another had been found killed.
It was up to Laycock to confront the drunk, armed G.I. who’d shot the woman. Laycock, unarmed, was poised and ready for a fight, but he talked the G.I. into relinquishing his pistol and submitting to military police. Then, it was on to the next thing: the soldier who had been found shot outside a brothel.
“Late that evening, a MASH unit called and said, ‘We’ve got the body of one of your soldiers.’ The sergeant and I got in a Jeep and went off to identify the guy who’d got shot,” Laycock said. “He didn’t have a pass, and the Korean villages were off-limits anyway, so I just felt real sorry for his family.”
Laycock rolled with the punches and went full-steam ahead until he reached the end of the day.
“It was about two o’clock in the morning when we went down to identify the body. All this happened in one day, and I finally got to bed about three o’clock in the morning,” Laycock said. “It started hitting me after I tried to go to sleep, ‘You know, I could have gotten killed today!’”
Perhaps the cause of the day’s woes, and a stark difference from stateside life that struck Laycock, was the absence of nearly all military-aged men from domestic life and the prevalence of prostitution.
Laycock’s Korean tour began with an infantry officer commission from UW and traveling to South Korea with a company of engineers before finding himself as platoon leader in a dump truck company, which assisted in the hauling of gravel and construction materials and equipment to rebuild South Korea.
Decades of restoration and development later, images of South Korea today are a stark contrast to what the country went through during the war, Laycock said.
“I saw Seoul in the Olympics, a modern city with skyscrapers and so forth. I don’t think there was a house in Seoul more than two stories high when we were there,” Laycock said. “What had happened was, when the North invaded, Seoul is right next to the DMZ. So, the North overran it, then America came in and took it back, then the Chinese came into the war and drove the Koreans and Americans clear down south again, then MacArthur came in and reinforced them and drove up past the DMZ.”
Considering how things have changed here at home, Laycock decried today’s political situation.
“I’m so disgusted by the political process in this country — I just can’t believe what’s happening,” Laycock said. “The Democrats and Republics are so far apart that they don’t hardly talk to each other. … It’s not good, I hope it gets back to something normal sometime.”
Now retired after a civilian life that includes a doctorate from Rutgers University and a job as head of UW’s Department of Range Management, Laycock enjoys a quiet life with his dog, reading, playing poker and having visits from his daughter Donice and son Cody. He particularly enjoys catching reruns of MASH and reading Ray Bradbury novels, though he might give audiobooks a try sometime.
