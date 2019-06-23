Even if you don’t grow up in the world of ranches, cowboys and rodeo, Abbea Faris, new Region 3 director of the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame, said the family atmosphere will make it feel like you do.
“You’re always going to have somebody that’s helping you or welcoming you to their place,” she told the Boomerang last week. “I would say it’s one big family and always there for each other and rooting each other on and helping each other out.”
A lifelong cowgirl, Faris grew up with both sets of grandparents involved in ranching and rodeo. Raised around horses and ranches, one grandfather eventually taught her how to rope.
From there, she tried to compete in whatever small rodeos and clinics she could throughout junior high school and into high school. Her sophomore year, she quit basketball to focus on rodeo full time, traveling not just all over Wyoming, but to Colorado, South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana and even Arizona and Texas.
Faris’ main event was breakaway roping, a race against the clock to break out of the chute and get a rope around a calf’s head. The whole sequence of breaking out of the chute, chasing after the calf and roping it happens within a matter of seconds.
“There’s a lot of science and math behind it,” Faris said. “Depending on where you go all over the world it’s different.”
A relatively new event, Faris said breakaway roping is appearing in more and more rodeos around the country, including Cheyenne Frontier Days for the first time this year.
“It’s a really growing sport,” she said. “It’s really exciting for the industry to see where it’s taking off.”
Her senior year, she made it to nationals in breakaway roping, earning her multiple rodeo scholarships to colleges around the state.
“I haven’t rodeoed in two years since I graduated college,” she said. “I’ve just been kind of doing the ranching.”
Despite no longer competing, Faris is still very involved in the scene. She said growing up surrounded by ranching and cowboys, it means a lot to her to “continue the tradition” and comradery she’s experienced in her career with the rodeo and ranching.
“I have a couple of younger horses out there and my little five-year-old is doing pretty good, so I’m hoping to get back into it soon,” she said.
After starting her own elderly care company for rancher sand cowboys, she went to a trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada, last year where she saw an elderly woman sitting alone.
“God just kind of spoke to me and told me to go talk to her,” she said.
The woman and her caretaker were on the board of the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame, and she was named the Region 3 director in May after the previous director, Georgeann Wearin, moved out of the state.
Involved with meetings, fundraising, brainstorming and inducting honorees, Faris said she’s excited about the position, which oversees Albany and Laramie counties.
“I do love the elderly, and especially since it’s the cowboy and the ranching and the western way of life, just to be able to hear some of their stories and experience that and help them,” she said. “Because a lot of times they’re forgotten about, or they maybe don’t feel appreciated. It’s years of hard work that they’ve put in — just to help them celebrate that.”
When she’s not ranching or honoring cowboys with the WCHF, she’s taking care of her grandfather, who is recovering from a recent stroke.
