The rain on Saturday afternoon didn’t detour hundreds of protesters from taking to Laramie’s streets, with another day of gathering expected today. Those political demonstrations should continue next week.
Protests taking place nationally and internationally continued in the Gem City on Saturday after the controversial death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota.
Demonstrators numbered in hundreds to potentially thousands this week as daily protests began early in the week and continued through Saturday with protesters marching through rain.
Resident Adam Comeau said he’s marched every day since Thursday, saying he wanted to participate in “an important part of history.”
“One cool part about being an American citizen is having the right to do this peacefully and legally,” he said.
Comeau said he’s had conversations with people he didn’t necessarily agree with about the political protest and appreciated how he can get along with folks who don’t share his point of view.
“I had some cool conversations yesterday with someone I didn’t necessary agree with, but we’re both were adults, and at the end, we exchanged numbers. I hope to see more of that.”
