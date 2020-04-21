With bars, restaurants and other businesses now closed for more than a month, the reduction in community activity has also changed the work that local police agencies are doing.
Both the Albany County Sheriff’s Office and the Laramie Police Department have seen a drop in calls they’ve had to respond to.
According to the sheriff’s office’s arrest logs, there were an average of 3.5 arrests per day in Albany County from the beginning of 2020 until Gov. Mark Gordon first ordered the closure of bars and restaurants on March 19. Since then, there’s been an average of just 1.1 arrests each day.
Those averages exclude arrests not publicized by the sheriff’s office, including juveniles and those arrested on sex crimes.
Despite the overall drop in calls and arrests, LPD Lt. Gwen Smith told the Boomerang in an email that calls regarding both suspicious activity and domestic disturbances have increased.
“The suspicious calls are likely due to people being in their homes during times when they have not normally been,” Smith said. “They are seeing and hearing things that they are not accustomed to. The disturbance/domestic calls are also likely due to people spending more time at home, without their usual hobbies or distractions available to them.”
Albany County Undersheriff Josh DeBree said in an email that businesses have largely been compliant with state orders intended to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“To the best of my knowledge, there has only been two warnings to businesses which were issued by our office early into things,” he said. “I feel that most affected businesses have done a great job complying with the state health order. We understand how difficult this has been financially on business owners and their employees.”Both DeBree and Smith said the coronavirus pandemic has created some added work.
“Additional tasks that are now part of our day-to-day tasks include daily discussions with other stakeholders and with City department heads to provide a unified response to the pandemic,” Smith said.
DeBree said that fulfilling all statutory duties of the sheriff’s office mostly through remote means has “presented its own amount of challenges.”
Smith and DeBree said their offices haven’t drastically changed arrest practices, though DeBree noted that the courts and Albany County Attorney’s Office have “been handling some cases much differently than normal.”
Smith said that, when LPD officers now respond to calls, residents that police interact with are evaluated for “outward signs” of a COVID-19 infection and, if present, officers use personal protective equipment if “the situation allows them to don that equipment.”
“The reasons for a person’s arrest have not changed,” Smith said. “Officers have always had discretion to cite and release, or make an arrest on misdemeanor charges and that continues.”
While no one from LPD has tested positive to the disease, Smith said that, if that were to occur, the employee would not be allowed to return to work until a health care provider deemed them no longer contagious.
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to numerous changes at the Albany County jail.
The sheriff’s office has stopped fingerprinting, inmate visitation, and group inmate meetings — like 12-step programs and religious services.
“The inmates still have use of the phone system, access to their attorney and of course medical services,” DeBree said. “In consultation with our medical provider Dr. Dan Surdam, we developed a new intake procedure. We have been following his medical advice to prevent/reduce the introduction of COVID-19 into the facility.”
