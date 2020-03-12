Local officials say the risk of an outbreak of the novel strain of the coronavirus, called COVID-19, remains low in Albany County a day after the Wyoming Department of Health reported the state’s first case was confirmed in Sheridan County.
“It is a low-risk event,” Albany County Emergency Management coordinator Aimee Binning told the Boomerang Thursday morning. “To draw a pistol out and be defensive or be paranoid would be the wrong steps to take. We are being inundated with information, and because of that, it’s causing more awareness. But if you truly look for information on the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) website, you look for signs, symptoms and impact, they are very low.”
Ivinson Memorial Hospital had conducted one test for COVID-19 earlier in the week that came back negative for the virus as of Thursday, said Sagan Wheeler, a spokeswoman for IMH. A “minimal” number of additional tests conducted on Thursday are also pending, she said. The state lab has a turnaround of 2-3 days, Wheeler said.
Starting at 8 a.m. Friday, IMH will be operating a triage phone line with nurses that individuals can call if they are experiencing flu-like symptoms, including a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, shortness of breath or cough. Individuals should call the triage line at 307-755-4750 to determine the best course of action, Wheeler said. Until 8 a.m. Friday, Wheeler said only those with extreme shortness of breath, chest pain or coughing up blood should seek emergency care or call 911. Those experiencing typical flu-like symptoms, she said, should wait to call the triage line on Friday.
The announcement that lab testing had confirmed the Sheridan County case came shortly after President Donald Trump’s address from the Oval Office Wednesday evening, when he announced a partial European travel ban while urging Americans to remain calm.
Shelves in Laramie stores were emptied of toilet paper and cleaning products considered helpful in preventing spread of the virus and some local events were canceled on Thursday, including at the University of Wyoming, which “strongly discourages hosting or attending any non-essential large gatherings,” according to a news release. But many local institutions and businesses on Thursday continued to plan for business as usual unless the situation worsens.
During a press conference Thursday, Gordon said stocking up “on a year’s supply of toilet paper” wasn’t the best way to prepare, according to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. Officials discouraged attending events with more than 250 people.
The WTE reported that the state’s health agency had tested 16 people for COVID-19 as of Thursday, still with only one positive.
Older population
Binning said those who fall into population categories considered more vulnerable to COVID-19’s more severe outcomes should consider options when it comes to precautionary measures. Older people and those with chronic diseases are at the highest risk.
“Do you have a reason you would be more highly impacted by this than a strong healthy person? If the answer is yes, you could be impacted more by this illness, then I would say take more precautionary measures than a strong, healthy person would. You have to look at it from a risk standpoint. Right now, we have one confirmed case in the state — it’s not like we have a lot of people that have gotten sick in one location.”
Those who could be vulnerable to the worst effects of the virus should be thinking about ways they can work from home and other social distancing measures, Binning said. And it's always good practice to clean and disinfect surfaces, sneeze and cough into elbows, avoid touching the face and thoroughly wash hands.
One of the county’s initiatives related to the possibility of disruptions to daily life, Binning said, is to help people learn how to obtain low-interest loans for businesses impacted by the virus.
The Eppson Center for seniors is a popular hub for older residents, with activities, services and meals drawing crowds. For now, executive director Tammy Comer said the center is planning on business as usual, with extra precautions such as cleaning and handwashing.
“We’ve definitely ramped up trying to work on that prevention piece of it, and have also asked people that are sick to not come to the center because our population is vulnerable,” she said.
Comer said there would be updates on the center’s website www.eppsoncenter.org and that folks can call at 307-745-5116 to check for updates on programming, services and meals. Eppson Center personnel are making plans to continue providing meals to people, even if social isolation becomes critical for some people.
In the meantime, Comer said she hopes operations won’t be interrupted, but the center is prepared if it comes to that.
Everything remains fluid for Laramie’s senior living centers, but certain restrictions and precautions are already in place.
At Edgewood Spring Wind, the building was on “pretty severe restrictions on visitation” on Thursday, limiting hours to four each day and monitoring who is coming in and leaving the facility.
“We’re doing everything we can to screen and limit the number of people coming in our building,” executive director Ron Schriner said.
Anyone who is sick or has traveled outside the U.S. in the last 14 days is being asked not to visit Spring Wind. In the event of two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in any city in which an Edgewood healthcare community is located, the facility will move to restrict all visitors, according to a news release.
Laramie Care Center also limited visitation hours to 9 a.m.-5 p.m., encouraged visitors to use remote communication to connect with loved ones, and asked those visiting to avoid physical contact and to remain in loved one’s rooms or apartments.
Albany County School District No. 1
While discussion of canceling school after spring break has spread through the community, the district plans to resume normal school days following the break. While that is the case, Superintendent Jubal Yennie has still prepared for a potential cancelation period.
In a memo to teachers Thursday, Yennie recommended they be prepared to stay home for a period of time if the schools need to be closed.
“Please take materials you may need to work from home, so you can teach remotely if necessary,” Yennie wrote.
In the case that the schools do need to close, the district will implement remote education, or online learning, if necessary. It will also provide meals for students and families on free and reduced lunches.
The employees of the district will not experience any pay decreases if school is closed for an extended period of time.
Yennie also wrote a letter to county families, explaining the post spring break protocol. If families travel outside of Wyoming for the break, they will need to use extra caution to ensure sick children are not being sent to school.
“ACSD No. 1 will initially implement a 48-hour fever free standard. Students must stay home if they have a fever. If the fever persists longer than 48 hours, students will need to stay home for 7 days, consult a healthcare professional, and get clearance from a physician prior to returning to school,” Yennie wrote.
At the school district’s board meeting Wednesday, Yennie announced that two high school spring break trips, to Austria and France, had been canceled.
In addition, all after-school activities at Laramie Middle School were canceled Thursday so that teachers and staff could have a meeting about mitigation and COVID-19 procedure.
“Our schools are probably one of the biggest factors for how we can manage the outbreak and how we can manage the response to it,” Yennie said.
In the meeting, Yennie emphasized the need to wash hands, handle food carefully, rearrange large gatherings, and stay home in case of signs of illness.
“The personal responsibility piece, and what we can do as a community to help our citizens mitigate the spread of the outbreak, that’s the biggest piece,” Yennie said. “That’s the biggest piece that the CDC has shared as well.”
The school district has also had an increased amount of people opt into the text messaging service the district offers. The service provides quick updates of schedule changes and other immediate information to families and staff members. To opt in, visit https://www.acsd1.org/acsd/school-messenger-information/.
Considering the landscape of COVID-19 has been changing so rapidly, Yennie encouraged staff and families to keep an eye on communication from the school during spring break in case plans change.
“I think we have to be prepared for the worst and hope for the best,” School Board Chairwoman Janice Marshall said in the Wednesday meeting.
City of Laramie
The city of Laramie reviewed and updated its pandemic plan on Thursday following the confirmation of the Sheridan County coronavirus case. Beyond that, no city operations have changed. Assistant city manager Todd Feezer said staff members were being educated for how to continue vital functions should there be disruptions. There would also be a public information push for how people can conduct business with the city remotely if it comes to that.
“We will take direction from the Albany County Public Health officials, the Wyoming Department of Health and the CDC and react appropriately if cases are confirmed in Albany County or Laramie specifically,” Feezer said.
All city government meetings are also still scheduled to go forward, though changes could be triggered based on information from health officials at the local, state and national level. In the event of an outbreak in Laramie, Feezer said plans are in place to continue to provide essential services.
“We have back up plans for all essential services,” he said. “Specifically to trash collection, if the staff at Solid Waste was unable to report to work, staff from other city departments/divisions that have CDLs can be reassigned to keep operations functional.”
WyoTech
While UW has extended spring break because of COVID-19, WyoTech plans to continue classes as normal because of its unique structure as a school.
The student population of WyoTech is fewer than 250 and the facilities take up 200,000 square feet.
WyoTech students will stay in Laramie in the coming weeks as they do not have a spring break and are approaching finals week before graduating on March 24. These factors are currently minimizing travel of WyoTech students, so the threat of them bringing the virus to Laramie is low.
On the other hand, the school will be welcoming its new students, who come from all over the U.S., on March 31. This is the only potential threat determined so far for WyoTech, according to the technical school.
“We haven’t assembled a plan just yet,” Director of Communications Jadeen Mathis said regarding COVID-19.
However, if coronavirus shows up in Laramie, WyoTech will likely cancel its classes.
The school has also assembled a COVID-19 committee, which is closely monitoring recommendations regarding the virus from the CDC, the Wyoming Department of Health and the local public health office, according to a WyoTech news release Thursday.
“We definitely put out a statement to our families of our students to let them know we are monitoring it,” Mathis said.
The committee plans to release information weekly until efforts either need to increase or decrease based on expert-provided health information, according to the release.
Dems cancel in-person portion of caucus
The in-person portion of the Albany County Democrats caucus and convention will no longer take place as scheduled April 4 as presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders continue seeking support from voters.
The Wyoming Democratic Party called off all county caucus and convention events, citing concerns over COVID-19.
“Our priority is ensuring that people are healthy and safe,” Party Chairman Joe Barbuto said in a statement. “Holding public events right now would put that in jeopardy, so this is the responsible course of action.”
Voters were still encouraged to vote by mail; caucusing at drop-off locations on March 28 and April 4 are being evaluated, according to a news release.
The Albany County Republican caucus is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 24 at Fire Station No. 2. There was no word by press time Thursday whether the event would be canceled.
