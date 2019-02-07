Legislators from Albany County have been able to get six bills passed the House in the first three days of this Legislature, bringing the local total up to 10.
A Joint Resolution sponsored by Rep. Dan Furphy, R-Laramie, passed the House on Tuesday.
That resolution would bestow the title “Medal of Honor City or Community” upon the communities in Wyoming that have been home to 17 Medal of Honor recipients and place plaques marking the honor in those communities.
The House also passed Furphy’s other bill Wednesday on a 51-7 vote. That bill would provide tax credits to property owners who make improvements to abandoned buildings.
At the request of Rep. Tyler Lindholm, R-Sundance, the bill was amended to clarify that the owner of an abandoned building would not be required to sell the property to receive the tax credit.
Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, was also able to get two bills passed the House this week.
House Bill 170 merely updates statute to require that the state’s child protective service workers are trained on the terms of the federal Family First Prevention Services Act, signed into law in 2018.
Another Connolly bill barely made the Monday cutoff for House consideration, but passed on Wednesday. That bill would establish a “statewide 911 coordinator” position to ensure compliance with federal grants.
The bill was amended in committee to clarify that the coordinator should be a Department of Transportation employee. That amendment, brought by Lindholm, also would require the new coordinator to work with “911 local and state stakeholders to develop a statewide 911 plan.”
On Monday, Rep. Bill Haley, R-Centennial, was able to get a bill past the House that would allow Wyoming Game and Fish to give free lifetime fishing licenses to people who are “permanently disabled.”
Both committees that have vetted the bill voted unanimously to advance it. However, some legislators expressed concern that people who don’t meet the layman’s idea of “disabled” would be able to qualify for a free license.
The bill passed on third reading by a vote of 45-12.
Rep. Charles Pelkey, D-Laramie, was easily able to get a bill passed that removes a provision from state statute excluding “illegitimate children” from consideration in certain estate law.
