Just before 2020’s budget session of the Legislature began, Albany County School District No. 1’s administrators presented a plan to the school board to rework the district’s salary schedule — the chart showing how much each teacher makes based on seniority and credentials — in such a way that would mean $75,000 more in added payroll costs for the upcoming school year.
That plan was some contingent upon the Legislature not making dramatic K-12 cuts.
With the budget session now complete, the state’s K-12 funding for the next two fiscal years doesn’t portend drastic cuts for ACSD No. 1’s budget, and Superintendent Jubal Yennie told the Boomerang last week that nothing has arisen that should derail implementing the new salaries plan for the 2021 fiscal year.
“I’m still committed to making this work,” he said. “It’s an important piece of taking care of our employees.”
In the last two years, ACSD No. 1 has revised the salary schedules for administrators and “classified” staff — non-teachers like custodians and paraprofessionals.
The planned revision to the salary schedule for “certified employees” mostly affects teachers.
Unlike recent years’ legislative sessions, cuts to K-12 funding didn’t occupy the limelight as much.
“We’re anticipating not being significantly harmed,” Yennie said. “I think we’re in better shape this year than last year in terms of overall funding.”
ACSD No. 1 won’t find out from the Wyoming Department of Education until later this spring exactly how much it will receive in state funding for the 2019 fiscal year.
The district does know of one major cost increase for the next year: Health insurance. The rising cost of health insurance rates is expected to cost ACSD No. 1 more than $1 million. However, that expense will be mostly off-set by new state funding approved in earlier this month by the Legislature.
The plan for a new salary schedule would encourage educators to get more training by increasing the pay-bump from $1,000 to $2,000 for each added level of educational attainment — something the district defines both by degrees and credit hours.
The new plan would no longer allow for salary increases based on credits earned from the Professional Teaching Standards Board. Currently, ACSD No. 1 is the only district in the state to account for PTSB credits, Yennie said.
“If I learn that there’s some pockets of people where their pay is going backwards, obviously I’m going to ask the board to grandfather that,” he said.
Currently, teachers get paid $835 for each new year of seniority.
Under the proposed salary schedule, annual raises would range between $765 and $1,284, depending on the employee’s tenure in the district.
In February, Yennie said the push for added pay has come with the support of board members.
“I push the envelope to get here. This is probably as most as we would want to go,” Yennie said. “Teachers have asked for this. … Everyone one of (our board members) have said we need to take care of our employees.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.