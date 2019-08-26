The Laramie Fire Department, Albany County Central Volunteer Fire Department and the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to a structure fire late Sunday evening on North Street, about 8 miles north of Laramie.
No injuries were reported according to a LFD news release. Three cats were rescued from the home and treated for smoke inhalation with oxygen. Two parakeets did not survive.
Although the homeowners were not home when the fire started, they were able to extinguish much of the flames before emergency officials arrived to the scene. The fire was contained to the kitchen, and was pronounced fully extinguished at around midnight after fire fighters confirmed there was no fire extension.
LFD responded to the scene with one Engine Company, and the Albany County Central VFD responded with one Engine Company, one staff vehicle and one tender, according to the news release.
Since the home was deemed unsafe for the homeowners to return to after the fire, they were given a burnout check from Local 946 Firefighters Union. A burnout check gives funds raised by the Union to county and city residents for necessities such as a hotel room, food, clothes, toiletries and other basic needs after loss from a house fire, the news release said.
The Red Cross of Wyoming announced in a news release late Monday it is assisting "a family of four after a house fire on North Street." Assistance provided includes lodging and other immediate needs, and further assistance will be provided as needed.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
