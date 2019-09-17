The Wyo Elite Storm Cheer team went down to Denver Sept. 7 for its first competition, Spirit Fest at Denver’s Elitch Gardens theme park, and came home with some shiny new trophies.
The competitive cheer program, which has been in Laramie for about three years, had two teams win first place in their divisions. The Laramie gym also received the Spirit Award for sportsmanship throughout the competition.
“Every athlete gave it their all and it truly showed on the mat,” said Bree Blair, co-owner and coach. “We believe we represented Laramie well, and that makes us proud.”
The program has athletes from 5-18 years old, with 23 athletes split between a youth and a senior team. Each team practices twice a week at the Wyoming School of Gymnastics Laramie facility on Skyline Road.
The team is coached by Blair, who has 10 years of experience cheering with All Star groups in addition to high school and college experience, along with co-owner and coach Ashley Hubbard, who has about two years of experience with All Star teams in addition to a long career in competitive dance.
More than just cheering on the sidelines, Blair said the competition is “not like high school or college cheer at all; it’s way different.”
“There are no pom-poms,” she said. “It’s literally a two-minute routine of just straight tumbling, stunting, jumping, dancing.”
There are also tumbling-focused classes available for those who want to practice without the pressures of competition.
The All Star cheer program, which has thousands of gyms across the country, hosts competitions frequently. The Denver competition was Wyo Elite’s first, and Blair said they picked it in part because it was a little bit less intimidating than some of the bigger competitions.
“It doesn’t have the bright lights and the long row of judges sitting in front of you, so it’s a little more low key to start,” she said.
Things are already speeding up; Wyo Elite has another competition planned in February in Loveland, Colorado.
The All Star program is pretty new in Wyoming, Blair said, so the team will frequently have to travel to compete.
She added next year they plan to try to compete at least once a month.
With all the traveling, community support is crucial.
“Our parents are wonderful, it’s definitely something that you need dedication from all ends on — athletes, coaches, parents, grandparents, whoever is involved,” Blair said. “I think it’s just great, especially in a small community, being involved with everyone.”
Beyond competing, the group also performs routines at Laramie community events like the Jubilee Days Parade, Freedom Has a Birthday and Laramie’s Christmas parade.
Class schedules, social media accounts and more can be found at Wyo Elite’s website, www.wyoelitestorm.com/. Questions can also be emailed to wyoelitecheer@gmail.com.
