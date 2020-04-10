Like every other institution in Laramie, religious organizations are finding new ways to operate amid orders prohibiting public gatherings, put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many Laramie churches have moved their services online as they wait out the closures, turning to technology instead of gathering in person. Though a streaming service is perhaps a poor substitute for actual corporate worship, local pastors say they and their congregations are more appreciative than ever of their church communities.
At First Christian Church, pastor Mike Berry records a sermon each week that he uploads to the church website. He recorded a couple in his living room before heading up to the mountains for last week’s sermon.
“Last Sunday, I hiked into Vedauwoo and found a rock to sit on and filmed my sermon there, during the beginnings of a snowstorm,” he said.
Preaching to a computer instead of a room full of people took some getting used to.
“It was very weird for me at first, but running my mouth is my profession, so once I got rolling it was fine,” he joked.
Berry said not having a Sunday service is hard for members that look forward to catching up with friends each weekend. He, the church elders and their staff are checking in with congregants as everyone looks for ways to serve those around them.
“I think it’ll make people appreciate the community aspect of the church family a little more,” he said of the pandemic. “It’ll definitely cause people to be more intentional in their relationships.”
Eric Feuerstein, pastor of First United Methodist Church, said he and a women’s group are both working to connect with members on a regular basis until they can resume regular services.
“The relationships are still there. Watching out for each other is still there,” he said. “That’s really good to see.”
In preparation for Easter, Feuerstein is conducting a 4 p.m. Good Friday service in addition to a 10 a.m. Easter service on Sunday via Facebook Live.
“We’re adapting fast, overcoming fast, improvising fast,” he said. “You throw in a lot of grace, and it happens.”
At Emmaus Road Community Church, pastor Jason Ricks said he, like other pastors, is spending more time than ever on the phone instead of meeting people in person, while also learning a host of new technology on the fly.
An upside of online services is their availability to a different audience, he said.
“There have been new people engaging with the service that aren’t typically there on Sundays, and even people from other states,” he said.
At the same time, he’s looking forward to gathering together in person again.
“My hope is that people will long to be together more than ever and value that more than they have in the past,” he said.
Donna Crandall, who attends Snowy Range Evangelical Free Church, said she appreciates being able to continue with studies, services, and extra Easter videos during the closure. She plans to make to do with a virtual community while she awaits the resumption of an in-person community.
“It’s so much better than having nothing, and I know other people are watching,” she said.
Harvest Church is taking a break from online services this Sunday to instead conduct a drive-in Easter service in the church parking lot, said pastor Bobby Calderon.
They’ve received permission from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office for the program, during which he and a small worship team will broadcast a sermon through a low-frequency AM transmitter. Participants must stay in their cars the entire time.
“The purpose of it is to have a meaningful event,” he said. “Easter Sunday is truly what our faith is built on, the raising of Christ, who is the son of God.”
Calderon said he sees a distinction between the building where a church meets and the church itself, which consists of the people who attend.
“The church right now is spread throughout the city,” he said. “We are the hands of feet of Jesus in our community and in our homes. The church will one day gather back at the house of God when this lifts, but the church is still assembled.”
