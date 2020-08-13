Laramie and Albany County’s self-response rate for the 2020 census is still below 2010’s rate, but is ahead of Wyoming as a whole.
Laramie as of Wednesday morning sat at a 63.8% self-response rate, below the 2010 final total of 72.4%. Albany County was slightly lower at 59.8% compared to a 63.6% total rate in 2010. That’s compared to a statewide self-response rate of 57.7% and a national rate of 63.4%. Albany County’s neighbor to the east, Laramie County, had a 68.6% response rate on Wednesday morning while Carbon County to the west had a notably lower self-response rate of 41.9%.
These numbers come as census takers, also called enumerators, began knocking on doors Monday to conduct in-person interviews with people who haven’t used the online, phone or mail options for responding.
“We’re starting to roll out our operations, which is the biggest part of the 2020 census, which is enumerators knocking on doors,” Joe Horther with the U.S. Census Bureau told the Laramie City Council during a Tuesday work session.
With field operations ending Sept. 30, Horther told the council a lot of resources are being thrown at sending out enumerators to gather responses. A household that has not already participated in the census could have an enumerator knock on the door six times before the end of September, Horther said.
“The census is providing monetary incentives to enumerators to work longer hours to capture more houses, and that’s the real push before Sept. 30,” Horther said.
It’s been a “confusing” situation to capture University of Wyoming students, Horther said, after campus shutdown in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. UW students who live in Laramie are to count themselves in Laramie instead of their hometowns, and the shutdown interrupted efforts that would have targeted UW students. With some students returning to campus for the fall semester in coming weeks, Horther said there would be a push to capture those numbers.
The census uses several tracts in Laramie and Albany County to monitor response rates, and there’s some variability in self-response by tract. For example, the tract encompassing the city’s northeast corner has a self-response rate above 80%, while West Laramie’s tract had only seen 48.2% as of Wednesday. Horther said census takers would target those areas with lower response rates in the coming weeks.
Horther said challenges remain with hard-to-count targets, specifically identifying Spanish-speaking communities as hard to persuade.
“There is concern that our Spanish-speaking immigrant community may be reticent to respond,” Horther said.
It’s been important in the campaign, Horther said, to let people in immigrant communities know there is no citizen question on the census, despite a perception that it does ask the question.
“There’s still a lot of misunderstanding in the community about whether citizenship is included in the census,” he said. “Even though it’s not, there’s a perception it is.”
Those who have not self-responded can participate in the 2020 census before Sept. 30 by going to www.2020census.gov or calling 844-330-2020.
